Modesto's Economic Development Manager Tim Dutter to Speak at Tech Connect Virtual Event on Dec. 17
Small Business Development Center Joins Bay Valley Tech and the Modesto Chamber of Commerce to Expand Local Tech Networking Event
It's more important than ever for Modesto and the surrounding areas to focus on bringing more tech-related jobs and companies to the Central Valley.”MODESTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month’s Tech Connect event will feature the City of Modesto’s Economic Development Manager Tim Dutter, who will highlight the city’s role in growing the local tech workforce to benefit Modesto companies as well as attracting new high-tech employers to the area. This monthly virtual networking event will take place on Thurs., Dec. 17, from 2:00-3:00 p.m.
— Tim Dutter
Mr. Dutter will discuss the landscape of the technology sector in Modesto; tech recruitment vs. the area’s existing tech workforce; recruiting tech from the Bay Area and the role super commuters will play in the Central Valley’s future. He’ll also talk about the city’s application for an Economic Development Association Grant (Sprint Grant), which focuses on dealing with economic recovery from Covid, as well as a proposed tech incubator to move this effort forward. “Technology is a critical component of any business, including farming, manufacturing or healthcare, to name just a few. Today, businesses must incorporate technology into their day-to-day operations—whether it’s a mom-and-pop shop or a multi-million-dollar company—if they want to remain competitive and successful,” stated Dutter. “It’s more important than ever for Modesto and the surrounding areas to focus on bringing more tech-related jobs and companies to the Central Valley,” added Dutter.
Sierra Valley SBDC recently joined Modesto Chamber of Commerce and Bay Valley Tech to expand regional networking, which will help businesses leverage technology to drive growth and increase profitability. All local entrepreneurs and business people are encouraged to attend Tech Connect’s monthly tech-focused discussions, which are designed to provide informative, supportive and effective discussions about helping companies understand the invaluable role that technology plays in improving profitability—from web development and digital marketing to hiring well-trained tech talent.
Tech Connect will be meeting online through Zoom. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with local managers and learn about how technology can improve your business. Spots for this Zoom meeting are limited, so register today at: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUtd-itrDMqHNLpNCjqYmsdqKj7k4XGvKrL or https://bit.ly/37BCCL4.
About Modesto Chamber of Commerce
At its heart, the Modesto Chamber is a community of like-minded business owners who share the vision for enjoying a thriving economy and creating and maintaining our community as a vibrant place to live, work and play. The Modesto Chamber is the go-to resource and facilitator of ideas and communication for nonprofits, governmental agencies, and community leaders. More than just a business club, the Modesto Chamber strives to affect its environment for positive transformation by supporting change agents in the community. www.modchamber.org
About Bay Valley Tech
Bay Valley Tech is an innovative free code academy, training students in modern programming skills and connecting them with prospective employers. Bay Valley Tech also supports the broader tech community by sponsoring hackathons, software meetups, Women Techmakers, high school tech events and the Valley Agtech Summit. www.bayvalleytech.com
About Valley Sierra SBDC
Valley Sierra SBDC offers no-cost, personalized, confidential, one-on-one consulting for start-ups, entrepreneurs and existing businesses. The SBDC is focused on helping business owners and key decision makers create and retain jobs, attain capital and improve profitability for long-term success.
www.valleysierrasbdc.com
Contact: Contact:
Trish Christensen, CEO Dori Jones
Modesto Chamber of Commerce Bay Valley Tech
(209) 577-5757 (209) 840-0746
Tchristensen@modchamber.org pr@bayvalleytech.com
www.modchamber.org www.bayvalleytech.com
Dori Jones
Bay Valley Tech
+1 209-985-4721
pr@bayvalleytech.com