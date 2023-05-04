BAY VALLEY TECH TO LAUNCH NEW FREE CLASS, UNREAL ENGINE 5, ON MAY 19
Empowering Creativity and Innovation Through Accessible Education
With the growing popularity of virtual reality and gaming experiences, we recognized an opportunity to provide students with cutting-edge skills that can open doors to lucrative, rewarding careers.”MODESTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bay Valley Tech, an innovative tech nonprofit, is excited to announce the launch of its latest tuition-free class, Video Game Development Using Unreal Engine 5. This new, cutting-edge eight-session course will provide students with an opportunity to learn how to develop their own video games using one of the most popular game engines in the industry, Unreal Engine.
— Phillip Lan, Bay Valley Tech President
Students can register now for the course that will begin on May 19, 2023. It will be held online to ensure that students can learn from anywhere in the country. Over the course of the class, students will learn the fundamentals of game development using Unreal Engine, including level design, node-based programming and game mechanics. By the end of the course, students will have a solid foundation in video game development and will be well-equipped to continue building their own games.
The class will be led by experienced game developer Carl Sommer, who has worked on popular games and has a deep understanding of game development using Unreal Engine. “We believe that access to high-quality, industry-relevant training can be transformative for individuals and communities alike,” Sommer stated.
“With the growing popularity of virtual reality and gaming experiences, we recognized an opportunity to provide our students with cutting-edge skill sets that can open doors to lucrative and rewarding careers. By offering a class in Unreal Engine 5, we're continuing our mission of empowering hardworking individuals with the skills they need to succeed in the digital economy,”
said Bay Valley Tech Executive Director Phillip Lan.
Those interested in the Unreal Engine Bootcamp can register here:
https://www.meetup.com/valley-software-developers/events/wlppdtyfchbzb/
About Bay Valley Tech
Bay Valley Tech is a technology incubator and fast-growing free code academy and coding bootcamp, training students in modern programming, digital design and marketing skills. Our paid internship program provides students with valuable hands-on experience and employer introductions. We serve communities across northern California including Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto, San Francisco and Pleasanton. Bay Valley Tech fosters growth of local talent and entrepreneurship through our numerous collaborations with the state of California, California State University, County Workforce Development, County Office of Education, The Salvation Army and corporate partners. We also support local tech communities through sponsorship of Women Techmakers, Valley Hackathon, Tech Connect, Valley Agtech Summit, software developer meetups as well as K-12 coding initiatives.
www.bayvalleytech.com
Ayla Mendoza-Zertuche
Bay Valley Tech
ayla@bayvalleytech.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram