STATE OF CALIFORNIA AWARDS STANISLAUS COUNTY WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT $5M GRANT TO EXPAND LOCAL TECH TRAINING PROGRAM
New $25 Per Hour Digital Skills Internships Will Accelerate Growth of Local Tech Workforce, Create New Jobs
Our partnership with Bay Valley Foundation provides a low-barrier path to rewarding jobs in software development, digital design, digital marketing and related fields.”MODESTO, CA, U.S., November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the recipient of a $5-million grant from the State of California, Stanislaus County Workforce Development (SCWD) has contracted Bay Valley Foundation to implement a highly successful internship program. “Workforce Development is committed to helping people transition into better-paying jobs. Our partnership with Bay Valley Foundation provides a low-barrier path to rewarding jobs in software development, graphic design, digital marketing and related fields,” stated Doris Foster, SCWD Director. “This funding represents a significant expansion of the region’s technology training capacity and creates new economic opportunities for hundreds of families.”
— Doris Foster, SCWD Director
Bay Valley Foundation’s unique “Learn, Do, Teach” model has three key components: free digital skills training, hands-on internships and community service. The program partners with technology professionals and employers to ensure that all curriculum and internship projects are aligned with current industry skill set requirements. Alumni of the program are highly sought after for their strong technical knowledge. Many have secured positions at leading companies such as Deloitte,
E&J Gallo, Robert Half Technology, Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) and OtterSoft, a multimillion-dollar Modesto-based healthcare technology company.
“Collaborating with Stanislaus County Workforce Development enables Bay Valley Tech to serve many more people in the community. They have been an amazing partner and bring deep expertise in workforce development to this internship program. This is a unique opportunity for the region’s residents to pivot into lucrative tech careers,” stated Phil Lan, President of Bay Valley Tech.
Interested candidates between the ages of 16 and 30 can visit stanworkforce.com for more information on how to apply.
About Stanislaus County Workforce Development
Stanislaus County Workforce Development works with businesses to determine the needs of in-demand occupations and develop a skilled workforce that strengthens businesses and contributes to the community's economic success. This technology skills internship program is funded by Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds and is available to those who qualify. This financially assisted program or activity is an equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities.
About Californians for All
The #CaliforniansForAll service initiative was launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to build on the efforts of California Volunteers to establish a statewide volunteer corps to help with the state’s response to emergencies and disasters. California Volunteers also administers the AmeriCorps programs in California with over 80 programs providing critical services to more than 160,000 Californians annually.
About Bay Valley Foundation
Bay Valley Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) that operates the Bay Valley Tech free training and internship programs. Its mission is to create economic opportunities for California's Central Valley, Northern California and beyond through technology education and entrepreneurship. The paid internship program provides students with valuable hands-on experience and employer introductions. Bay Valley Foundation serves communities across Northern California, including Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto, San Francisco and Pleasanton. The organization fosters growth of local talent and entrepreneurship through extensive collaborations with the state of California, California State University, County Workforce Development, County Office of Education, The Salvation Army, NAACP, corporate partners and K-12 coding initiatives.
