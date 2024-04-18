APRIL 25TH FREE DIGITAL MARKETING EVENT TO HELP LOCAL BUSINESSES ACCELERATE GROWTH
Tech Leaders to Share Key Insights at City of Rancho Cordova and Bay Valley Tech Workshop
The City of Rancho Cordova is pleased to help local businesses grow and create more jobs for our communities, stated Mayor Sander.”MODESTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Rancho Cordova will be an event partner with Bay Valley Tech (BVT) when they present a community technology event, “Digital Marketing Strategies to Supercharge Your Growth,” on April 25. Rancho Cordova Mayor David Sander, Ph.D., will kick off this event and welcome participants with experience at Intel, E&J Gallo, IBM, Global Networks, Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, Clutch and ValleyMatch, who will share key insights to drive revenue growth. This event will take place in the American River North Room at Rancho Cordova City Hall, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. A buffet dinner will be served.
— Rancho Cordova Mayor David Sander, Ph.D.
“The City of Rancho Cordova is pleased to help local businesses grow and create more jobs for our communities,” stated Mayor Sander. “Marketing panelists will share key insights to capitalize on market opportunities," emphasized Phillip Lan, Bay Valley Tech President and former E&J Gallo digital marketing leader.
Rancho Cordova’s partnership with Bay Valley Tech provides free tech training and seeks to foster growth of high-paying tech jobs in the city. This partnership creates a low-barrier pathway for underserved Rancho Cordova residents to acquire the in-demand digital skills necessary to transition into high-paying and sustainable tech careers. Students who complete training are also eligible to apply for Bay Valley Tech’s $25-an-hour internship, where interns work on real-world projects for local businesses and nonprofits.
Many BVT alumni have landed jobs with Central Valley employers such as E&J Gallo and Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), as well as remote tech jobs at Silicon Valley giants such as Apple, Tesla and Walmart Tech Division–earning Bay Area salaries while remaining in the Central Valley.
Seats are limited. Please RSVP early to attend this free event: https://www.meetup.com/valley-software-developers/events/299167171/
