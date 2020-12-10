Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
5th Annual NYC Short Documentary Film Festival Announces 2020 Winners

Winner Best Score

A Week in June Winner Best Documentary 2020

Best Director: Jeremy Gonzalez for Right on Time for 2020

Best Cinematography: Zak Mulligan Director of Photography for Sundays at The Triple Nickel 2020

New York, NY - The NYC Short Documentary Film Festival is proud to present the winners of this year’s film festival.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, US, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NYC Short Documentary Film Festival is proud to present the winners of this year’s film festival. The 6th annual festival took place live at the Producers Club Theaters in Midtown, New York City on November 20th. It was composed of 28 short films.
The winners of this year’s festival were selected by a panel of judges who are actively immersed in the film industry among other creative media outlets.

“Documentary film is a genre that is based in truth and told with style. Every second of every
day, an infinite multitude of stories are playing out in every nook and cranny of the world - the
goal of documentary film is take this sprawling mass of real life and weave it into cinematic art.
The purposes of documentary are multifold - to educate, to entertain, to bring attention to
important issues or to simply highlight the understated wonders of everyday life.”

Congratulations to the winner of the 2020 NYC Short Documentary Film Festival!
Here are this year’s winning categories:
Best Documentary: A week in June
Best Cinematography: Zak Mulligan Director of Photography for Sundays at The Triple Nickel
Best Script: Jessica Colquhoun for Sundays at The Triple Nickel
Best Director: Jeremy Gonzalez for Right on Time
Best Score: Jose music by Carlos Jose Alvarez

Submit your short documentary film now for the 2021 NYC Short Documentary Film Festival.

Dennis Cieri
NYC Short Documentary Film Festival
+1 917-797-0816
