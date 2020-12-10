Entrex Carbon Market Launches the ‘Timber Income Calculator’
The Entrex Carbon Market (OTC: UNSS) (https://Entrex.Market) is pleased to announce the launch of its Timber Income Calculator.
“We believe President elect Biden and the new Administration will help focus awareness on Carbon Neutrality as a Nation” said Stephen H. Watkins CEO of the Entrex Carbon Market”BOCA RATON, PALM BEACH, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Entrex Carbon Market (OTC: UNSS) (https://Entrex.Market) is pleased to announce the launch of its Timber Income Calculator. The Calculator provides timber property owners instantaneous access to their potential carbon offset annual income, from their properties, over the 100-year registered carbon offsets” said Stephen H. Watkins CEO of the Entrex Carbon Market.
“Simply enter acreage on the Timber Income Calculator and an estimate of your annual income is shown. It can then illustrate the process and even offer a ‘cash-free’ solution to register, validate, verify, sell and retire the annual timber offsets on your behalf” continued Watkins.
“Our company has been working with timber clients to efficiently calculate their potential timber offset income” said Thomas Harblin of Equity Match Inc. “Working with the Entrex Carbon Market technology team we created an efficient tool to help us illustrate the Entrex Carbon Registration and Sales program to clients”.
“We believe President elect Biden and the new Administration will help focus awareness on Carbon Neutrality as a Nation” Watkins continued. “Entrex’s brokers are working with clients with hundreds of millions of potential annual carbon offsets – representing billions in annual income to the off-setter – sold on the Entrex Carbon Market - which could offer a unique scalable solution to create carbon offsets to meet current demand” Watkins continued.
“The Entrex Carbon Market offers a unique, regulatory compliant, solution which offers buyers and sellers a safe and simple way to create and offer carbon offsets to the offset buyers. Our focus is to create a safe and security marketplace, working with regulators, which offers solutions to the past industry fraud, magic and mirrors” reiterated Watkins.
About Entrex:
Entrex (OTC: UNSS) was founded in 2001 as a “capital market system for entrepreneurial companies”. Today Entrex creates regulatory compliant niche capital market systems which support regulated market constituents to originate, structure, place, trade, settle and service securities of entrepreneurial companies. Working together with industry sector leaders and regulated market constituents the Entrex platforms allows investors to find, research, track, manage, and trade entrepreneurial securities whether geographic (www.EntrexFloridaMarket.com), sector or commodity (www.EntrexCarbonMarket.com) focused. www.Entrex.Market
Forward Looking Statements:
This press release includes statements of the Company’s expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs that constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are intended to come within the safe harbor protection provided by those sections. These statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to the discussion of the Company’s business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations, margins, sales, new products and brands, potential joint ventures, potential acquisitions, expenses, profitability, liquidity and capital resources and to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These also include statements relating to the anticipated benefits of the announced transaction between the Company and Entrex. These statements include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical or current fact. You can also identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of such words as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "thinks," "estimates," "seeks," "predicts," "could," "projects," "potential" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. These forward looking statements are made based on expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting the Company and are subject to uncertainties, risks and factors relating to its operations and business environments, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond its control, that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed or implied by these forward looking statements. These risks include the Joint Venture’s ability to successfully pursue its business plan, the possibility that the Company’s equity interest in the Joint Venture may be diluted as a result of capital raises by the Joint Venture, the possibility that Entrex may have the right to repurchase the previously contributed assets for nominal consideration, the Company’s ability to develop and commercialize new technologies, the Company’s history of losses and expectation of further losses, its ability to expand its operations into blockchain technologies, its ability to develop or acquire new brands, the success of its marketing activities, the effect of competition in its industry and economic and political conditions generally, including the current economic environment and markets. More information about these and other factors are described in the reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the discussions contained under the caption “Risk Factors.” When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the cautionary statements in this press release and the reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and the Company cannot predict those events or how they may affect it. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by the federal securities laws.
