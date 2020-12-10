February 2021 bar examination to be administered remotely

The North Dakota State Board of Law Examiners has decided to administer a remote-only Uniform Bar Examination (UBE) on February 23-24, 2021. The National Conference of Bar Examiners will make a full set of bar examination materials (two MPTs, six MEEs, and 200 MBEs) available to administer the February 2021 UBE as a remote examination.

The Board has continued to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic, public health information, and government requirements and recommendations related to large gatherings. The future trajectory of the pandemic is uncertain. It is possible that then-existing public health conditions would permit an in-person UBE in February 2021. However, the Board believes there is a risk that an in-person administration may have to be canceled. The Board’s decision both ensures that applicants are afforded an opportunity to sit for the bar examination in North Dakota in February 2021 and protects the health and safety of applicants and bar admissions staff.

North Dakota will accept transfer scores from UBE jurisdictions that administer the examination in-person or remotely in February 2021.

Further details regarding the examination will be emailed directly to registered applicants in the coming weeks. For applicants who do not wish to test in February 2021, their applications and fees can be transferred to the July 2021 bar examination. Applicants who wish to transfer their application to the July 2021 must notify the Board of that decision no later than December 31, 2020, by email at barexaminers@ndcourts.gov.