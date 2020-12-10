Coach, Author, Speaker and Catalyst for Women, Christine Rose to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christine T. Rose, ACC is an award-winning business and executive coach with an arsenal of professional tools and experience coaching leaders in business, strategic planning, team leadership, and culture building, helping small to medium size companies get the results they seek. In a volatile business world, when economies shift and you never know what the next wave of the pandemic might bring, Christine is a powerful ally. Christine has enabled businesses (from those with just under a million in revenues to multi-million-dollar matrixed organizations) to meet their goals and achieve real WINS. In fact, she offers a free proprietary program for small business owners, centered on setting goals and staying accountable to them, which was named for such winning ways.

Christine’s proven techniques have not only garnered the attention of clients, she also earned accolades in the coaching industry itself, such as ICF Certification, a seat on the Forbes Coaches Council and a Top Coach of the Year Award for 2019. She was further honored by UNESCO for her efforts to advance the status of women and girls in the world, and as an author. Most recently, she wrote part of the instant best seller Cracking the Rich Code Volume 4, in collaboration with Jim Britt and Kevin Harrington of Shark Tank. The book features an introduction by renowned performance inspiration Tony Robbins and is packed with entrepreneur’s stories, secrets and strategies.

Christine can also share her mastery of working remotely, something she was doing long before COVID made it mandatory. She serves clients across the US and abroad from her home in a suburb of Seattle, Washington. Many of the seminars and groups she led were conducted online, such as the Facebook WINS group and a burgeoning Mastermind Group. Mastermind is a forum for the greatest minds in business to connect, share wisdom and engineer maximum growth.

Christine advises those who’ve experienced the turbulence of 2020 to be grateful for the close of this crazy year with optimism for what is ahead of us. In this latest radio series, she will be offering ideas for finishing up 2020 strong and seamlessly moving into 2021, such as how to conduct business planning in a pandemic (when it’s hard to plan for anything) and how to refocus and align with one’s company values and mission. She will also offer expertise on ways to make things work with team members who are working from home.

Christine realizes these topics are forefront in the mind of business leaders and we all look forward to her great advice, delivered with the coach’s signature brand of honesty, reliability, and optimism.

Close Up Radio will feature Coach Christine M Rose in a set of interviews with Jim Masters on Mondays, December 14th, 21st, 28th and January 4th, each at 1:00pm Eastern

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3369

For more information about Christine and her business visit www.christinerose.coach