ANKITA SHETTY WINS WORLD TITLE OF MISS UNITED NATIONS 2020 FOR AUSTRALIA
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ankita Shetty wins the WORLD FINALS of MISS UNITED NATIONS 2020/19 crown for Australia competing against 39 countries . She is declared as the reigning queen by United Nations Pageants Limited, Jamaica as of November 2020/19.
Apart from beauty and grace, contestants were assessed on multiple difficult rounds like many interviews, national costume round, leadership background, talent round, portfolio, national costume, community work, Q&A sessions, Campaigns, general awareness work etc. Very tough competition of 7 days presided over by judges from UK, USA, Jamaica, Thailand, India etc.
Participating countries were Australia, India, Russia, South Africa Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Thailand, USA, Sierra Leone, etc. And Ankita Shetty was declared as the winner of world finals , bringing crown to Australia.
Ankita Shetty is a Tech Entrepreneur, Digital Domain Leader, a startup investor, Philanthropist, Humanitarian, Enterprise Solutions Architect, Digital Domain Expert, an international keynote speaker. Ankita is also a Software programmer by background. Ankita started programming at the age of 13.
Ankita Shetty was chosen from Australia as Miss Eurasia-Pacific/Miss Australia. She went on to compete in the world finals due to her strong Technology Leadership Portfolio, Philanthropic Background, Spiritual History, People Leadership skills, and her all round portfolio. Ankita was also crowned as Miss India Australia International 2018, and Miss Asia Pacific Universal 2019.
The United Nations Pageant World Finals was held at Shanti Devi Mittal at Lovely Professional University at Jalandhar- Delhi G.T Road, Phagwara, Punjab 144411. For more information on our Facebook United Nations Pageants Limited www.munp.org
“We are very happy the India hosted this remarkable event. We are an organization dedicated to facilitating cooperation among nations, world peace and promoting development. The relationship that was fostered during this event among the contestants will allow them to develop a deeper understanding and appreciation of all the diverse cultural, social, religious and ethnic backgrounds of the countries which make up the United Nations. We are very joyful to have the India as the premier host of the 2020/19 Edition of The United Nations Pageants World Finals” said Leon Williams, President of UNP.
Apart from a strong emphasis on goodwill, tourism and destination promotions, the pageant is also supporting environmental protection via strategized programs.
Ankita will get to travel to many countries with her crown, and support UNESCO wingof UnitedNations. She is appointed as Executive Board Memeber for United Nations pageant, and now been given the rights to own " MISS UNITED NATIONS Franchise" for pacific region - AUSTRALIA, NEWZEALAND, FIJI, ETC.
Ankita's Background and Summary
Philanthropy work
Founder of “Ankita Shetty Foundation Australia”, Ankita is the thought-leader and initiator for project "DigtalTech4SDGs" and "Each One Teach One" initiative to teach kids on Presentation, Communication, and Software Programming Skills based on STEM principles.
"Ankita Shetty Foundation Australia" is philanthropic foundation and social enterprise initially established to provide platforms to youth and collaborate with STEM to enable in their technology careers. Ankita has submitted the letter of commitment for UNGC.
Ankita Shetty Foundation Australia is working with Sri Sri University, India on a project DigitalTech4SDGs to showcase “How digital technology help solve United Nations 17 SDG’s”. This is by also following the principles of 10 UNGC principles.
Ankita Shetty Foundation Australia works with underprivileged children to provide coaching on Software programming Skills.
This foundation aims to collaborate across different NGO'S to spread awareness on youth, social work, community cause and spawns across wildlife, education, people development, supports srilankan disabled cricket team
Ankita Shetty Foundation Australia, and herself received few accolades for her philanthropy work
Ankita Shetty launched Tech4SDG’s project with youth in India, and received multiple testimonials as attached.
Adobe youth voices champion in partnership with American Indian Foundation
Ankita was nominated as AYV Champion for philanthropy work.
This role was multifaceted helping underprivileged kids in India to educate them and provide them a pathway to careers. I also worked with organisations like parikrama, sukrupa, om ashram to bring difference to society.
This campion role helped her enable the youth spread awareness on socially relevant issues.
Brand Ambassador for Srilankan National Cricket Team
Ankita is nominated as brand ambassador for Srilankan Disabled Cricket Team which aims at promoting disabled cricket across six different countries across the globe, and proving the disabled a platform to show their talents. Ankita will be supporting the first world cup for Srilankan Disabled Cricket for physically challenged.
