Bloggers Can Now Start To Make A Living From Their Blog Thanks To LinkDeploy
LinkDeploy connects advertisers and bloggers to remove the frustration of bloggers trying to find advertisers and earn money from their blogs.USA, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are 600 million blogs in the world according to official figures in 2019. However, less than five percent earn a living from their hard work. That means only around 300 thousand bloggers make a living from their blog, and more than half of those people must supplement the work they do with a part-time job to pay the bills. Now, thanks to LinkDeploy things are about to change.
Most bloggers have stated they are writers and entertainers and not sales oriented. That is one of the main reasons why so many blogs fail. For bloggers with no or little sales experience, or the confidence to sell struggle to approach advertisers to gain revenue from their website. Now, LInkDeploy removes those problems and takes over that side of the business.
The company connects advertisers, SEO companies, and businesses with bloggers and those that run a website. The service has been simplified so a blogger can share their blog and website and put it in front of key decision-makers within a few minutes.
Within a few easy steps, bloggers can finally start to earn money from their hard work and achieve their goals of becoming a full-time blogger a reality. All website and blog owners need to do is to visit LinkDeploy and enter their website details. Once they have done that, they can then sit back and let the company do all the hard work and watch the offers coming in.
The new service has already gained huge exposure and is set to change the way bloggers look for advertisers. Experts have said that this new service can help improve the failure rate of blogs and allow bloggers to do what they do best.
“We understand that most bloggers are not salespeople, and that is why our service has become so popular. Taking away the hard work of finding advertisers allows bloggers to do what they do best,” explained a spokesman for LInkDeploy
For more information on LinkDeploy, please visit https://linkdeploy.com/
