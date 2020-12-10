BOXER-8240AI: High Performance Edge Computing with NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Xavier™
AAEON An Asus Assoc. Company
The BOXER-8240AI from AAEON brings high performance to the edge with the powerful NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Xavier™.TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AAEON, an industry leader in embedded AI Edge systems, has officially released the BOXER-8240AI featuring the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Xavier™. Combining the high-performance Jetson AGX Xavier with compact, industrial rugged design allows developers to bring more applications to the edge, or power more applications with a single device that combines AI, control and communication.
The heart of the BOXER-8240AI is the innovative and powerful NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier. This innovative SoC features the Volta GPU which packs an astonishing 512 CUDA cores and 64 Tensor cores, offering AI processing speeds up to 32 TOPS. The AGX Xavier also features several power modes, allowing developers and users to adjust the system to their needs, whether it’s for more power efficiency or maximizing performance.
A powerful SoC needs a well-designed chassis, and the BOXER-8240AI provides an innovative fanless design that allows the Jetson AGX Xavier SoC to operate in ambient temperatures from -10°C to 55°C without a loss in performance. The fanless design also helps keep out dust and other contaminants, providing reliable, low maintenance operation no matter where it’s deployed.
The BOXER-8240AI is designed to combine AI, control and communication into a single platform solution. To achieve this, it offers a flexible range of I/O features designed to connect and power a wide range of sensors, cameras and more. With four PoE Gigabit Ethernet ports designed to each deliver 1 Gbps, the BOXER-8240AI can power connected cameras while also ensuring delay free streaming for real-time video processing. Featuring 40-pin I/O connector and dual COM RS-485 ports, the BOXER-8240AI can connect with sensors and machines to provide feedback and control, perfect for AOI or robotic control including obstacle avoidance.
Additionally, the BOXER-8240AI features USB3.2 Gen 1 and USB2.0 Type A ports, two USB3.2 Gen 1 Type C ports, and audio line in (mic) and audio line out ports. The BOXER-8240AI also features expandability with M.2 2230 E-key, perfect for wireless communication such as Wi-Fi, giving the BOXER-8240AI the ability to deploy as a powerful Edge Network Gateway. The BOXER-8240AI also provides flexible and fast storage with M.2 2280 NVMe slot and SATA III (6.0 Gbps) storage, easy to install thanks to easy access panels on the bottom of the system.
With this combination of AI, control and communication, the BOXER-8240AI is at home in just about any application, whether powering a single demanding task such as AGV pathfinding or collision avoidance for smart factory robots, or running multiple AI inferences side by side to provide greater coverage for intelligent security and crowd monitoring for compliance with health requirements during the ongoing pandemic.
AAEON provides industry leading service and support to ensure long-lasting service from every system, including the BOXER-8240AI. AAEON also offers manufacturer services for system customization, as well as OEM/ODM services to provide independent developers and systems integrators with solutions that are built to their application.
________________________________________________________________________________________
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as an NVIDIA® Preferred Partner. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
