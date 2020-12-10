Twitch Streamers Unite to Support The Humane Society of the United States
The Humane Society launches its third iteration of #StreamForAllAnimalsWASHINTON, DC, USA, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dozens of online personalities are coming together to fundraise in support of The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) to help the organization stand up to the powerful industries and interests responsible for animal suffering and abuse around the world. The fundraising initiative - Stream For All Animals: December Dash! - will run from December 10 through December 13 on individual streamer channels across Twitch.
This will be HSUS’s third iteration of this event, which hopes to rival the August 2020 effort in which The Humane Society’s streaming family raised over $68,000 in two weeks. Austin Vitaliano, co-creator of Stream For All Animals at HSUS, notes the initiative’s growth and evolution: “We love to see the passion and enthusiasm of our gaming community; it is truly impressive, and we could see record participation for this event. We are extremely excited to welcome innovative gaming brands and developers like Logitech G (@LogitechG) and Pixel by Pixel Studios (@PixelbyPixelStu) as key supporters of our December Dash,” said Vitaliano.
The cause of animal welfare resonates within the gaming, streaming and esports communities. “Most streamers in our community are animal lovers, which means their pets are often alongside them on stream,” added Vitaliano. “And I think their audiences love this since they have similar passions to the influencers they follow.”
The December Dash will be a competition between 4 streaming teams to raise the most support for The Humane Society. The team captains for the teams will be Standard Damage, Nos_Love, MsDopeSauce, and Zzayphod. Pro esports talents Aggro, BaRRaCCuDDa, and Coney from the Preediction esports talk show network are also joining the cause. Other Humane Society community members participating include FistofTheWalrus, Lily_Charles, Luality, and UntameWolf.
Metta.gg, a leading gaming & esports consultancy that helps organizations understand and resonate within gaming culture, is assisting The Humane Society on the campaign.
Visit the campaign page to register to stream for the campaign, donate, or learn more.
Founded in 1954, the Humane Society of the United States and its affiliates around the globe fight the big fights to end suffering for all animals. Together with millions of supporters, the HSUS takes on puppy mills, factory farms, trophy hunts, animal testing and other cruel industries, and together with its affiliates, rescues and provides direct care for over 100,000 animals every year. The HSUS works on reforming corporate policy, improving and enforcing laws and elevating public awareness on animal issues. More at humanesociety.org.
###
