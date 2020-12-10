ZE PowerGroup Inc. Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing
Winner of the Private Cloud Category for the 2020 STRATUS AWARDS for Cloud Computing for the second year in a row.
ZE is at the forefront of the cloud helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud”RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that it has awarded ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE) a 2020 Stratus Award in their annual business award program. The organization sought to identify the companies, products, and people that are offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies. ZE’s ZE Cloud won the award for Best Private Cloud Provider for the second year in a row.
— Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group
The ZE Cloud offering is composed of Hosted and Managed Services and provides a turn-key data management solution. The ZE Cloud is considered a Private and Dedicated Cloud solution for organizations and industry sectors such as commodities, including energy, petrochemical, softs, metals, and their associated trading, risk management, and supply chain operations. ZEMA is ideal for applications that require high volumes of data collection, analysis, transformation, reporting, and integration. It is a truly robust ETL offering.
“ZE is very pleased to have our ZE Cloud recognized as a leader in private cloud and innovative cloud computing. Being acknowledged by this global Business Intelligence awards program for the second time underscores all the hard work, innovation, and dedication that goes into building a state-of-the-art cloud solution.” Said Nader El-Ramly, Chief Product Officer.
“Over the last year, we have invested tremendous effort to build a more purposeful cloud environment where data-driven organizations can undertake their critical data processes securely and with confidence. At ZE we have expanded our cloud services to include two new data centers in Germany and Amsterdam while upgrading the existing infrastructure with state of the art IBM Flash technology. Our team is proud to offer data management and cloud solutions that save data-driven organizations time and money. We work hard to be leaders in the Cloud Computing Industry.” continued Nader.
“ZE is at the forefront of the cloud helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. “The cloud is now part of the fabric of our personal and professional lives and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations, and executives.”
For more information on the ZE Cloud, visit https://www.ze.com/ze-cloud/
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
About ZE PowerGroup Inc.
Established in 1995, ZE’s sole purpose is to help clients be more efficient through information automation and superior services. ZE is the developer of ZEMA™, a comprehensive data integration and analytics platform for resolving data management and business process automation challenges. By providing unrivaled data collection, analytics, curve management, and integration capabilities, ZEMA offers end-to-end automated business process solutions for clients in all markets and industries.
ZE is the winner of the 2020 Data Breakthrough Award for Cloud Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) Solution of the Year and was awarded the EnergyRisk Data House of the Award two years in a row and seven times post the launch of ZEMA. ZE has also been declared the Best Data Management Firm by EnergyRisk and won the 2019 and 2020 Stratus Cloud Computing award for Private Cloud.
