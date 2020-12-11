Veteran Owned Auto Hail Repair Company Expands Services To Help In Underserved Areas

Company launches a robust expansion plan to meet the demand of storm victims

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 11th, 2020, David Temple - CEO of Auto Hail Company, announced they are expanding their services throughout the United States to help victims hit with hail damage receive faster repairs led by 20 years of paintless dent repair experience.

"There's been a massive influx of storms this year, and when storms like this happen, the number of repair claims outweighs the local markets' ability to meet the demand," Says David Temple, CEO of Auto Hail Company.

Auto Hail Company is expanding operations to meet the growing trend of hail storms likely hit. To accentuate coordination efforts in underserved areas, partnering with local repair shops and establishing more pop-up facilities will inherently streamline the repair process by adding more paintless dent repair technicians to meet the anticipated demand.

"The goal is to provide a faster claims and repair process to help ease the burden through this unfortunate circumstance. Our customers love their vehicles, and our mission is to repair them to their pre-hail condition quickly..." Says Temple

As a result, Auto Hail Company's new robust expansion plan aims to impact hundreds if not thousands across the country with more readily available repair facilities, therefore, boosting inspection turn-times and assisting customers on the insurance claims process.

Furthermore, Temple has also created a contactless dropoff to help during the COVID-19 pandemic for people wanting to distance themselves during the repair process.

For more information on Auto Hail Company repair locations, contact David Temple at autodent11@gmail.com or visit https://www.autohailcompany.com/