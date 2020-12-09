New building proposed for education and raptor rehabilitation at Montana WILD’s Wildlife Center

Inside FWP

Wednesday, December 09, 2020

FWP seeks public comment on proposal and environmental assessment

HELENA – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is proposing to build a new structure at Montana WILD’s Wildlife Center to house birds that are part of the center’s education and rehabilitation programs.

The new enclosures would be built to meet each species’ housing requirements and allow for more natural light and air flow. A portion of the structure used to house birds in the education program would allow the public to view the birds and for FWP staff and volunteers to hold more frequent live raptor education programs.

These enclosures would meet permitting requirements from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service as well as minimum standards set by the National Wildlife Rehabilitation Association. All funding for this project would be from private donations.

FWP staff have completed an environmental assessment of the proposal that can be viewed online: http://fwp.mt.gov/news/publicNotices/environmentalAssessments/developmentImprovementsAndEnhancements/pn_0426.html.

A public comment period will be open until 5 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2021. Comments can be mailed to Laurie Wolf at 1420 E. 6th Ave., Helena, MT 59601or emailed to Laurie Wolf at LWolf@mt.gov