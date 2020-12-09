Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Work on Quinlan Bypass in Hunt County Begins in January

PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced that construction on the Quinlan Bypass in Hunt County is slated to begin in early January 2021.

The contractor, RPM Construction, was granted 384 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $14 million. The contractor anticipates setting construction barricades for this project on Jan. 4, 2021, with project work beginning shortly thereafter.

The Quinlan Bypass is a non-freeway, five-lane roadway that will extend along State Highway 276 from .04 miles east of FM 36 to State Highway 34 in Quinlan, Texas. Occasional temporary lane closures will be necessary at times during the duration of this project, officials said.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems.

