Entrex and UNSS announce Stephen H. Watkins to become CEO of UNSS
“It is the right time for this change. Stephen will need the official status of President and CEO to take the lead in the final stages of the merger”, said Paul D. Landrew Chairman of UNSS,”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Entrex Capital Market (OTC: UNSS) (https://Entrex.Market) is pleased to announce that the UNSS Board of Directors has appointed Stephen H. Watkins to become the CEO of UNSS effective December 14, 2020. While this appointment moves us toward the future, Universal Solar Technology, Inc. recognizes the contribution of its outgoing President, Mr. Darrell A. Calloway. Mr. Calloway has been a key contributor for the past four years and commits to supportive availability to ensure the merger is completed efficiently.
“It is the right time for this change. To make early strides in 2021, Stephen will need the official status of President and CEO to take the lead in the final stages of the merger”, said Paul D. Landrew Chairman of UNSS, “He has been a consummate professional as we have worked diligently through final actions needed for the merger. With our actions near completion, this is not considered the end of the race, but the baton hand off to the next sprinter.”
“This is an exciting milestone for the Entrex/UNSS merger. We have worked behind the scenes to execute deliverables for the merger and we are nearing the realization of what proves to be an exciting future. Now that we are nearing the next chapter, it makes sense to start building the management team to execute in 2021” said CEO of Entrex, Stephen H. Watkins.
“More exciting for Entrex is how various private market sectors are seeing revived business activity as the Covid Pandemic gets behind us – businesses are beginning to look for capital for growth and brokers have investors clamoring for quality yield -- while others are focusing on carbon neutrality through our Entrex Carbon Market” he continued.
About Entrex:
Entrex (OTC: UNSS) was founded in 2001 as a “capital market system for entrepreneurial companies”. Today Entrex creates regulatory compliant niche capital market systems which support regulated market constituents to originate, structure, place, trade, settle and service securities of entrepreneurial companies. Working together with industry sector leaders and regulated market constituents the Entrex platforms allows investors to find, research, track, manage, and trade entrepreneurial securities whether geographic (www.EntrexFloridaMarket.com), sector or commodity (www.EntrexCarbonMarket.com) focused. www.Entrex.Market
Forward Looking Statements:
This press release includes statements of the Company’s expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs that constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are intended to come within the safe harbor protection provided by those sections. These statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to the discussion of the Company’s business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations, margins, sales, new products and brands, potential joint ventures, potential acquisitions, expenses, profitability, liquidity and capital resources and to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These also include statements relating to the anticipated benefits of the announced transaction between the Company and Entrex. These statements include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical or current fact. You can also identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of such words as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "thinks," "estimates," "seeks," "predicts," "could," "projects," "potential" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. These forward looking statements are made based on expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting the Company and are subject to uncertainties, risks and factors relating to its operations and business environments, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond its control, that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed or implied by these forward looking statements. These risks include the Joint Venture’s ability to successfully pursue its business plan, the possibility that the Company’s equity interest in the Joint Venture may be diluted as a result of capital raises by the Joint Venture, the possibility that Entrex may have the right to repurchase the previously contributed assets for nominal consideration, the Company’s ability to develop and commercialize new technologies, the Company’s history of losses and expectation of further losses, its ability to expand its operations into blockchain technologies, its ability to develop or acquire new brands, the success of its marketing activities, the effect of competition in its industry and economic and political conditions generally, including the current economic environment and markets. More information about these and other factors are described in the reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the discussions contained under the caption “Risk Factors.” When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the cautionary statements in this press release and the reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and the Company cannot predict those events or how they may affect it. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by the federal securities laws.
