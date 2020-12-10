ENAVATE Strengthens Cloud Migrations Expertise with Addition of Microsoft Industry Veteran Chad Sogge and Team
Chad Sogge joins Enavate as the Ground to Cloud Software Executive to establish a Microsoft Dynamics GP Cloud Migration practice.DENVER, CO, USA, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enavate, a Microsoft Dynamics 365 provider and Microsoft Gold Partner, recently welcomed Chad Sogge as the Ground to Cloud Software Executive. In this role, Chad will be a part of the Enavate Partner Services leadership team and will work to establish a Microsoft Dynamics GP Cloud Migration practice. He and his team will assist the Microsoft partner channel with GP and other Dynamics product engineering and migrations to Microsoft Dynamics 365.
Along with Chad, Jennifer Ranz and Paul Lindgren will also be joining Enavate as Ground to Cloud Program Leaders. Drawing from this team’s years of experience at Microsoft and Great Plains Software, Enavate will greatly benefit from their expertise in product management, project planning, engineering and support.
“Enavate’s Vision 2024, along with the culture of innovation and empowerment, were the big game changers in our decision to join the company,” Sogge said. “We’re very excited to be able to use our collective expertise to help achieve Enavate’s goal of building repeatable cloud migration solutions.”
Team Bios Include:
• Chad Sogge has 20 years of experience in the Microsoft Dynamics community, having invested most of his career with Microsoft and Great Plains Software. As an executive on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central team, Chad worked in a variety of leadership roles at Microsoft, most recently as Director of Engineering. Prior to joining Microsoft, he spent 5 years at a large industrial distribution organization leading sales, marketing and purchasing efforts for the utility products group. Chad has a master’s degree in Strategic Leadership.
• Jennifer Ranz has 22 years of experience within Microsoft and Great Plains Software, supporting and designing features and functionality within several Microsoft Dynamics products. Jennifer has worked closely with the partner channel, support and marketing to ensure the products included features and functionality customers need to be successful running their business with Microsoft Dynamics GP and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.
• Paul Lindgren has 24 years of experience within Microsoft and Great Plains Software delivering, supporting and releasing Microsoft Dynamics GP and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. Paul has been responsible for managing Vendors and Outsourcing contracts for Microsoft Dynamics products from Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, GP to SL.
“Chad, Jennifer and Paul have already become integral members of the team here at Enavate,” said Iurii Glozhyk, PodMeister™ for Enavate Partner Services. “With their vast knowledge of the Microsoft channel and years of experience working both at Microsoft and with partners, they will no doubt make a significant impact leading our GP to Dynamics 365 engineering and migration efforts.”
About ENAVATE
Enavate is a technology company that transforms businesses and the lives they touch through services and solutions spanning industry, platform and functionality. A Microsoft Gold and NetSuite Five Star Partner, the Enavate team of nearly 400 professionals helps organizations get to the cloud, maximize technology investments and drive new business. Enavate provides consulting, software implementations, systems upgrades, cloud deployments and managed services to more than 1,800 clients across North America; and partners with Microsoft Dynamics Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) globally to provide consulting, upgrades, re-architecture, maintenance and implementation support. Learn more about Enavate, our culture of empowerment, and our fresh approach to helping companies innovate, grow and navigate change at www.enavate.com.
