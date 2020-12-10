The Future Of Retail With Amazon Business.
Join us virtually on December 17 at 12pm to discuss the benefits of Amazon Business & share the challenges of underrepresented entrepreneurs during COVID.WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If the gaps that exist for minority-owned businesses are not filled, our business ecosystem and our communities will suffer. This dire situation is authentic for diverse suppliers & sellers.
Together with Amazon Business, we’ll be hosting a virtual pop-up event, The Future Of Retail, to discuss the benefits of Amazon Business and share the challenges of underrepresented entrepreneurs figuring out how to sell their product and grow during COVID.
We’re bringing entrepreneurs and those thinking about retail’s future together to listen to and engage with influential voices from Amazon Business.
Topics to be discussed include how to:
-Update your business plan with online strategies that work
-Identify your customer needs and provide a good digital experience
-Set yourself up for success with the brand strategy, product fulfillment, and customer service
Our panelists include Lois Rouder, Senior Business Development Manager at Amazon, and Eloy Yndigoyen, CFO / COO / Head of eCommerce at Spread The Love. Additionally, we will hear from successful B2C and B2B businesses utilizing Amazon Business.
The 1-hour event takes place on December 17 and begins with a 45-minute roundtable discussion in “Sessions” followed by 15-minutes of Chatroulette-style video “Networking.”
Register today by clicking here
About The Hosts
The National Black Chamber of Commerce® is the largest Black business association in the world and is dedicated to economically empowering and sustaining African-American communities through entrepreneurship and capitalistic activity within the United States.
Humble ventures is a venture development firm that drives innovation forward through collaboration and partnerships with startups, investors, and established organizations. We focus on diverse entrepreneurs and those building solutions for diverse audiences.
