New ADVISER Validation LEP/Immigrant Error – Error #779 – English Learner Participant Cannot be Listed as Redesignated English Fluent | Nebraska Department of Education

Public and Special Purpose Schools Only

This notification is intended to inform districts of new errors that could be displayed on the Adviser Validation webpage if they have the error(s).

New Error 779 – English Learner Participant cannot be listed as Redesignated English Fluent

English Learner Participant is currently listed as being Redesignated English Fluent, student cannot be both participating and redesignated.  If student is redesignated please upload a new record with date of redesignation and list the student as not participating.

