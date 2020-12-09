Governor Newsom Announces Liane Randolph as the Chair of the Air Resources Board 

**Please note: Air Resources Board members who are representatives on an air pollution control district receive no compensation.

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the appointment of Liane Randolph as the new Chair of the California Air Resources Board.

“Cleaner air is essential for California’s families and Liane Randolph is the kind of bold, innovative leader that will lead in our fight against climate change with equity and all California’s communities at heart,” said Governor Newsom. “By committing to achieving carbon neutrality and a clean economy, my Administration is fighting for a healthier and more vibrant future for our families and our economy.”

The Governor also appointed John Balmes, Davina Hurt, Gideon Kracov and Tania Pacheco-Werner to the Board.

“I am extremely thankful to Mary Nichols. Through her extraordinary tenure as Chair, Mary has done more than any other Californian to boldly reduce air pollution through both innovation and tenacity,” added Governor Newsom. “Thanks to Mary and her excellent staff, CARB now stands as a beacon for how to lead with responsible public policy toward cleaner air.”

Liane Randolph, 55, of Oakland, has been appointed Chair of the California Air Resources Board. Randolph has been a Commissioner at the California Public Utilities Commission since 2015. She was Deputy Secretary and General Counsel at the California Natural Resources Agency from 2011 to 2014 and an Attorney at Pillsbury, Winthrop, Shaw, Pittman from 2007 to 2011. She served as Chair of the California Fair Political Practices Commission from 2003 to 2007, where she also served as a Staff Attorney from 1996 to 1997. Randolph served as San Leandro City Attorney and was a Principal at Meyers Nave from 2000 to 2003, where she was an Associate from 1997 to 2000. She was an Attorney at Remcho, Johansen and Purcell from 1994 to 1996 and an Associate at Manatt, Phelps and Phillips from 1993 to 1994. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $183,552. Randolph is a Democrat.

John Balmes, 70, of Berkeley, has been reappointed to the California Air Resources Board, where he has served since 2008. Balmes has been a Professor at the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine since 1986 and a Professor of Environmental Health Sciences at the University of California, Berkeley School of Public Health since 2002. He was Assistant Professor at the University of Southern California School of Medicine from 1982 to 1986. He is a member of the American Thoracic Society and American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine. Balmes earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $50,497. Balmes is a Democrat.

Davina Hurt, 45, of Belmont, has been appointed to the California Air Resources Board. Hurt has been a Belmont City Councilmember since 2015 and an Attorney at Davina Hurt, Esq. since 2005. She was Campaign Manager at the Democratic Volunteer Center from 2014 to 2015, Securities Litigation Case Assistant at Heller Ehrman White and McAuliffe LLP from 2004 to 2005 and a Law Clerk at Bay Area Legal Aid from 2002 to 2004. Hurt was a Law Clerk at Gardere, Wynne and Sewell LLP in 2001, Judicial Clerk Extern for the Honorable James Ware at the U.S. District Court, Northern District of California from 2002 to 2003 and a Summer Associate at Milberg, Weiss, Bershad, Hynes & Lerach LLP in 2002. She is a member of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Hurt is a Democrat.

Gideon Kracov, 49, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the California Air Resources Board. Kracov has been Owner of the Law Office of Gideon Kracov since 2004. He was a Deputy City Attorney in the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office from 2002 to 2004, an Associate at Rose, Klein & Marias LLP from 1997 to 2002 and Associate at Weston Benshoof LLP from 1995 to 1997. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. Kracov is a member of the South Coast Air Quality Management District. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Kracov is a Democrat.

Tania Pacheco-Werner, 36, of Sanger, has been appointed to the California Air Resources Board. Pacheco-Werner has been Assistant Co-Director at the Central Valley Health Policy Institute at California State University, Fresno since 2019, where she has held multiple positions since 2015, including Research Scientist and Postgraduate Fellow. She was a Lecturer at the California State University, Fresno Department of Sociology from 2011 to 2017 and a Diocesan Administrator at the Diocese of San Joaquin in 2013. Pacheco-Werner is a member of the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District and the American Public Health Association’s Latino Caucus for Public Health. She earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in sociology from the University of California, San Francisco. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Werner is a Democrat.

