St. Joseph Village of Chicago Named One of City’s Best Memory Care Communities

St. Joseph Village of Chicago, a Franciscan Ministries community with a rich heritage of serving Cook County seniors, has been named one of Chicago's best memory care communities.

Recognized as Chicago’s first Catholic senior living community, St. Joseph Village is one of only six memory care facilities to be recognized.

Being named a top memory care community is an honor. St. Joseph Village provides a safe, supportive environment for residents to make new memories and enjoy experiences that add to their life’s story.” — Brian Celerio, executive director at St. Joseph Village of Chicago

LEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. Joseph Village , a Franciscan Ministries community, has been named one of the best memory care communities in Chicago.The senior living community, which is located at 4021 W. Belmont in Chicago, was one of only six communities recognized by MemoryCare.com , an online resource for caregivers and older adults living with memory impairment.According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 5 million people age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia. Alzheimer’s disease is now the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.Memory care communities provide compassionate care to those with memory impairment and give family caregivers peace of mind by providing a safe environment for their loved ones.To select the top memory care communities, Memorycare.com considered several factors, including location, access to experts, facility features and amenities.“Being named one of the top memory care communities in Chicago is an honor for our team here at St. Joseph Village,” said Executive Director Brian Celerio. “We know that many families struggle when a loved one is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia and finding the right community can be challenging. Our community provides a safe, supportive environment for our residents to make new memories and enjoy experiences that add to their life’s story.”St. Joseph Village stands as testament to the original St. Joseph Home built in 1898 by Foundress Sister Mary Dudzik. The community was built on a rich Catholic heritage, and today, St. Joseph Village serves people of all faiths, providing opportunities for residents to live a fulfilling lifestyle focused on a healthy mind, body and spiritual wellbeing.From assisted living and memory care to skilled nursing, rehabilitation and respite care, St. Joseph’s Village offers a wide range of care options. The community features spacious apartment homes, beautifully maintained grounds, delicious chef-prepared meals, weekly housekeeping services, on-site access to skilled nursing and rehabilitation, and more.Earlier this year, St. Joseph Village was also rated as one of the top-rated nursing homes in Chicago and across the nation.In addition to St. Joseph Village, Franciscan Ministries also oversees several other communities in Illinois, including Addolorata Villa in Wheeling, Franciscan Village in Lemont, Marian Village in Homer Glen, St. James Senior Estates in Crete, The Village at Mercy Creek in Normal and The Village at Victory Lakes in Lindenhurst.For more information about St. Joseph’s Village of Chicago, visit the community website or call (773) 382-5500. For more information on Franciscan Ministries, call (800) 524-6126 or visit the ministry website About Franciscan CommunitiesFranciscan Communities is a subsidiary of Franciscan Ministries and is sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago. They provide quality senior living and compassionate healthcare services, including independent living, assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing, rehabilitation services and more. Franciscan Communities are located in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries is a nonprofit Catholic system offering senior living, healthcare and community-based services. Franciscan Ministries provides home-and-community based healthcare services to support families and their loved ones. Additionally, they support young, at-risk women seeking a Catholic, secondary education, and operate a family violence prevention center and shelter.

