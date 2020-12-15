Clarus Benefits Changes Name and Launches New Website and New Brand

The Clarus team celebrates their new brand. The new logo and branding for Clarus & Co.

Employee benefits and HR services agency has a new online home and a fresh new look

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clarus Benefits launched a new website and a recent brand redesign. The Houston-based employee benefits, compliance, and HR resources firm is now Clarus & Co., and its new online home is located at https://www.clarusandco.com.

Clarus & Co., founded and owned by Cary Goss, offers custom-built employee benefits plans and HR services for employer groups. The HR services include consulting led by HR expert Dawn Craig, along with HR cloud management with Clarus & Co.’s platform, HR Connect.

Along with the new redesign, featuring bold colors and the theme of being “Boldly Transparent,” the newly launched website features streamlined navigation and updated pages detailing the Clarus & Co. offerings. The website also includes a resource center with articles and blog posts about employee benefits, compliance, and HR topics.

“Our industry is commonly affiliated with pictures of corporate buildings and white men in suits,” Goss explained. “We felt it important to reorient ourselves in today’s landscape and better reflect the vibrancy and diversity we feel is needed within our industry. The bright colors add a bit of playfulness that is much needed in the benefits and HR space.”

Clarus prides itself on its innovative approach to helping employers develop and manage their employee benefits programs, offering both traditional and creative plan designs. In addition to personalized HR consulting, their HR platform has live support and over 200 online training courses to help employers and employees be a better and more cohesive team. To add to this, Clarus also partners with a national network of brokers to make sure employers get the best possible benefits plans and costs for their employees. Clarus works with clients that have their employees’ best interests at heart.

“After celebrating 10 years in business last year, we knew we needed to reinvent ourselves for the next decade ahead,” said Goss. “Our existing brand didn’t necessarily reflect the creative and strategic vision we deliver to our clients. This new branding is much more reflective of who we strive to be as a partner to the business community and to the dedicated employees to which they serve.”

