S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control to Meet December 10, 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 9, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control will meet at 10 a.m. December 10. The board will meet at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Room #3420, 2600 Bull Street, Columbia, SC.

The proceedings will be open and available to the public via Livestream available here.

The agenda is available here.

 

The S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control Director Search Committee will meet immediately following adjournment of the 10 a.m. Board meeting.

The proceedings will be open and available to the public via Livestream available here.

The agenda is available here.

