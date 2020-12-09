Fotis Georgiadis Covers Loneliness Epidemic and Re-Branding in Interview with Denis Devigne and Christopher Lane
Denis Devigne, President & Co-founder of VidDay.com. Christopher Lane, Chief Marketing Officer of Airfield Supply Company
Though winter is coming in the northern hemisphere, don’t forget the value of being outdoors. Wrap up & go for a walk. The ‘awe walk’ [phenom] is upon us, so take a moment to literally smell the roses”GREENWICH, CT, USA, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.
— Denis Devigne, President & Co-founder of VidDay.com
Breaking the loneliness barrier can be difficult for some and require outside help. Fotis Georgiadis discusses this mentally and physically damaging epidemic with Denis Devigne, President & Co-founder of VidDay.com, an excerpt of the interview is available below. In another recent interview, he met up with Christopher Lane to discuss upgrading and re-branding of a company and product, an excerpt of that interview is also available below. Reach out to Fotis Georgiadis to get your company, your brand, in the spotlight, ahead of your competitors and see your company grow, even while the pandemic is around us.
-
Denis Devigne, President & Co-founder of VidDay.com
The irony of having a loneliness epidemic is glaring. We are living in a time where more people are connected to each other than ever before in history. Our technology has the power to connect billions of people in one network, in a way that was never possible. Yet despite this, so many people are lonely. Why is this? Can you share 3 of the main reasons why we are facing a loneliness epidemic today? Please give a story or an example for each.
Without these digital tools, we’d be in a tougher position. Now it’s normal to leave a new job, role, or even industry every few years, meaning it’s difficult to maintain in person relationships. Add in the remote working effect of the pandemic, and it can be a challenge to stay connected with work colleagues, alongside friends and family. But being able to use social media or video messaging to have more face time with loved ones makes all the difference.
Now we’re able to pick and choose when we want social time with our family. This can sometimes lead to an imbalance, and some loneliness, but that’s when making the most of technology comes in handy. Speaking of family, we cannot forget the decline in nuclear family households. Multiple generations often lived under one roof — and in some cultures, this is still the case. But there’s been a shift to independent living, and it’s no bad thing.
And it’s not that we are socializing less, it’s that we are socialising differently. A coffee date has turned into a call. A birthday party has turned into a VidDay video.
The complete interview is available here
-
Christopher Lane, Chief Marketing Officer of Airfield Supply Company
In a nutshell, how would you define the difference between brand marketing (branding) and product marketing (advertising)? Can you explain?
Back to my obsession with Simon Sinek’s Golden Circle, I define this as the difference between the Why and the What. Brand development and marketing is about why you exist, while product marketing is about the outcome of that existence, the what, as it manifests itself in goods or services.
Anyone can sell something, but few organizations have articulated their fundamental reason for being. Brand is that being, and how you then bring it to the world. Products are simply the outcomes of your values with which consumers can interact. We always focus on the former and let the latter speak for itself.
Can you explain to our readers why it is important to invest resources and energy into building a brand, in addition to the general marketing and advertising efforts?
Investing in developing your brand story and perspective is about creating something more than a transactional relationship with the world. Consumers don’t develop emotional loyalty with products in nearly the same way they do with ideas — that’s just how the human brain works. Defining your reason for being enables consumers to align with you and form a community around shared beliefs and values.
If you don’t do that you are always vulnerable to transactional relationships. Brands that change lives are always working at much deeper levels to create their worlds. It’s the most fun and really, the most authentic part of marketing as you are not selling, you are building for others. A brand’s job is to make the world better, and that’s about manifesting values.
Read the full interview here
You can reach out to Fotis Georgiadis at the below-listed website, email and social media links to discuss how he can help your brand and image.
About Fotis Georgiadis
Fotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.
Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:
Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com
Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3
Fotis Georgiadis
fotisgeorgiadis.com
+1 203-983-1234
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn