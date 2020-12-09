2020 Person of the Year for Healthcare
President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed is unequaled and unrivaled anywhere in the world
President Trump initiated the single greatest mobilization in U.S. history - pioneering, developing, and manufacturing therapies and vaccines in record time against the COVID pandemic”LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, USA, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SafeCare® magazine announced today that its 2020 Person of the Year for healthcare is US President Donald J. Trump. President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed is unequaled and unrivaled anywhere in the world.
The other nine finalists are:
Stéphane Bancel, Moderna Inc. - mRNA-1273 Vaccine against SARS-CoV-2
Jamie Dimon, JP Morgan Chase - a company to better outcomes and lower costs
William Clay Ford Jr, Ford Motor Company - re-casting plants for PPE and Ventilator production
Robert B. Ford, Abbott Laboratories - BinaxNOW™ COVID-19 Ag Card antigen test
Tedros A. Ghebreyesus, World Health Organization - failure to timely call COVID-19 a pandemic
Alexander Gintsburg, The Gamaleya Center - Sputnik V world’s first registered COVID vaccine
Yisrael M. Safeek, The SafeCare Group - 10 years of software to better outcomes and lower costs
Ugur Sahin, BioNTech SE - mRNA-1273 Vaccine against SARS-CoV-2
Leonard S. Schleifer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals - artificial “antibody cocktail” REGN-COV2
“President Trump initiated the single greatest mobilization in U.S. history - pioneering, developing, and manufacturing therapies and vaccines in record time against the COVID pandemic,” said Yisrael M. Safeek, MD, MBA. “Never before has a vaccine against a deadly pandemic been developed in such record time. No medical breakthrough of this scope and magnitude has ever been achieved this rapidly, this quickly.”
“Under Operation Warp Speed, we’ve shaved years off of the time that it takes to develop a vaccine and we’ve done it while maintaining the FDA gold standard for safety,” stated President Trump.
• In the early days of the pandemic, President Trump launched Operation Warp Speed, a groundbreaking partnership between the Federal Government, scientific community, and private sector to develop and deliver vaccines in record time.
• Operation Warp Speed directed a colossal industrial mobilization to ensure the rapid delivery of a safe COVID-19 vaccine.
• President Trump partnered with American scientists and innovators to accelerate the development of tests, including point of care rapid tests, therapeutics, and a vaccine.
• The Federal Government invested over $12 billion in 6 vaccine candidates, representing multiple pathways toward inducing effective immunity to COVID 19.
• Operation Warp Speed is on track to rapidly produce 100 million doses of vaccines and up to 500 million shortly after.
This is the fourth year in a row that the magazine recognized the President of the USA as its Person of the Year. The SafeCare cover reads: "Miracle Worker: President Trump has unleashed the power of American innovation and ingenuity in order to fight COVID-19“, and the cover image features a profile photo of the President of the United States.
