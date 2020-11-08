The SafeCare Group Releases Its Fourth Quarter Hospital Ratings
Find and Compare Hospital by Charges, Readmissions, Infections, Complications, Deaths
You cannot afford to get sick in America - the hospital lobby, group purchasing organizations, and drug companies plan on keeping it that way”LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, USA, November 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SafeCare Group, the company that connects people with great hospitals has released its fourth quarter ratings of over 4,500 hospitals.
— Yisrael Safeek, MD, MBA, The SafeCare Group CEO
The ratings are in hospital charges, readmissions, infections, deaths, and hospital complications.
100safecarehospitals.com site works in tandem with rateahospital.com site where patients can find, compare, and rate hospitals based on care experiences.
“You cannot afford to get sick in America - it is too expensive to get sick,” stated Yisrael M. Safeek, MD, MBA, CEO. “The American hospital lobby, group purchasing organizations, and drug companies plan on keeping it that way. Even if you have excellent insurance coverage that pays 80% of the total bill, the remaining 20% can exceed $100,000 for major surgery.”
“Hospital stays are expensive - adding up to more than $3.3 trillion a year in the U.S.,” stated Yisrael M. Safeek, JD, Chief of Operations, The SafeCare Group. “There is no standard system that determines what a hospital charges for a particular service or procedure. So, we created our site to help patients see how their hospital compare with charges.”
Some average hospital charges are:
• heart valve replacement: $170,000
• heart bypass: $123,000
• spinal fusion: $110,000
• hip replacement: $40,364
• knee replacement: $35,000
• angioplasty: $28,2000
• gastric bypass: $25,000
• cornea: $17,500
Since 2010, The SafeCare Group listened to the numerous emails and letters of complaints, suggestions, and feedback from patients and incorporated these into its hospital ratings applications.
The 100safecarehospitals.com site demonstrates The SafeCare Group’s increased focus and continued investment in developing solutions that bring value to hospital consumers seeking great care.
When consumers have a healthcare need, they start looking for hospitals that can offer great care. RateAHospital and 100SafeCareHospitals are means for hospital consumers to find and compare hospitals.
The SafeCare Group’s hospital ratings can be viewed at 100safecarehospitals.com and patient reviews can be viewed at rateahospital.com.
About The SafeCare Group®
The SafeCare Group is focused on helping patients by extending our products across their healthcare journey - everything from finding a hospital, writing reviews, and staying connected afterwards. In 2019, The SafeCare Group launched RateAHospital.com to allow patients to share care experiences, and in 2013, the 100SafeCare Hospitals.com rankings were created to empower healthcare consumers. Since 2016, The SafeCare Group invested heavily into Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms known as Intelligent Healthcare™ PaaS by leveraging machine learning and deep-learning capabilities. SafeCare AI® Suite fosters a new generation of AI applications, which are able to sense, reason, act and adapt, to address a range of healthcare challenges in areas such readmissions, medical errors, infections, cost, and outpatient utilization. Since 2014, SafeCareSoft® SaaS solutions enable hospitals to take advantage of disruptive healthcare software known as Softwaring Healthcare Excellence® that optimize hospital ratings and regulatory accreditation. The SafeCare Group® was founded in 2010 and is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
For more information about The SafeCare Group, visit www.safecaregroup.com
100 SafeCare Hospitals
The SafeCare Group
+1 800-700-9481
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter