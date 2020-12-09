Mirai Clinical Debuts Two New Household Products: Magnetic Soap Bar Holder & Pre-Soak Laundry Detergent
Woman Owned Natural Product Manufacturer Launches New HABA Products for Shower & LaundrySAN DIEGO, CA, USA, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirai Clinical, a leading, woman-owned skin care and wellness company with a range of naturally deodorizing products for men, women, hair, bath and home today announced two new products: a Magnetic Soap Bar Holder and a new, pre-soak laundry detergent. Customers can sign-up on the website-based waiting list to reserve either or both of these products now.
The unique Magnetic Soap Bar Holder is simple, stylish and compact. It allows users to affix their soap directly to any surface, like a shower wall for example, for convenient access and to avoid that nasty soap container film buildup. Affixing the soap bar to a wall mount actually preserves the life of the soap bar. Easy to assemble, the Magnetic Soap Bar Holder comes with a piece of durable, 3M two sided tape for attaching the magnetic soap holder to your wall or fixture. Next, carefully attach the suction part, which will attach to the wall-mounted magnet, to your soap bar. Et voila, you’re good to go. Next time you shower, your ready-to-use soap bar will be easily accessible and dry on the wall. The new Magnetic Soap Bar Holder is the perfect companion to Mirai Clinical Deodorizing Persimmon Soap.
The company’s new Purifying and Deodorizing Pre-Soak Laundry Detergent with Japanese Persimmon is a wash day necessity. Based on a unique formula, you can say goodbye to clinging body odors and bacteria with this fragrance free, easy-to-use pre-soak detergent. Just let your clothes and/or linens soak for thirty minutes before your normal wash to eliminate odors due to bacteria, lipids and Nonenal.
A potent antioxidant and loaded with vitamins, persimmon extract has traditionally been used in Japan for its naturally purifying and deodorizing benefits. Underappreciated and underused in the West, this ingredient is particularly effective in eliminating Nonenal.
Mirai Clinical (miraiclinical.com) manufactures and distributes personal and home care products in the USA that fuse traditional Japanese ingredients with advanced science. Based on persimmon extract, which has been used in Japan for centuries for its deodorizing and disinfecting benefits, Mirai Clinical products are handcrafted using respected ancient principles.
Mirai Clinical's mission is to develop naturally safe and exceptionally effective products for body care, hair care, home care, odor control and skin health. The company is located at: 2739 Via Orange Way Suite 102, Spring Valley, CA 91978-1751 Customer Service: 619-981-2093 (M-F 9am PST to 4pm PST). The company can be reached by email at: info@miraiclinical.com
