Mirai Clinical Creates RangeMe Profile To Showcase Its Natural BodyCare & Household Products To 10,000 Retail Buyers
California Wellness Brand Offers Unique Persimmon-based Beauty Secrets From Japan, Perfect For Subscription BoxesSAN DIEGO, CA, USA, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirai Clinical, a leading, woman-owned bodycare and wellness company with a range of naturally deodorizing products for men, women, hair and household today announced a new promotional effort around the company’s presence on RangeMe, the leading product discovery and sourcing platform on the Internet.
“Our growth and expansion strategy going forward is to ensure that our unique and extensive product line is visible and available to retail buyers and subscription box providers on all popular platforms,” said Koko Hayashi, founder and CEO of Mirai Clinical. “Buyers looking for truly unique bodycare and wellness products for their retail shelves, catalogs or subscription boxes need look no further than RangeMe to discover our traditional Japanese, Persimmon-based skin care line.”
Mirai Clinical plans to use RangeMe’s analytics, alerts and reporting to closely target and fine-tune its digital distribution channel presence, leveraging the platform to reach over ten thousand retail buyers. “Ensuring our unique product line is available to ecommerce platforms and subscription box services is a key part of our growth planning process,” said Hayashi.
Committed to sustainable, GMO-free sourcing and hand-crafted, small-batch manufacturing, Mirai Clinical is also committed to the retail distribution channel. The company brings a comprehensive line of botanical-rich remedies; free of chemicals and synthetic ingredients and based on time-tested Japanese formulas, to beauty, hair care, body care, grocery, drug and health food retailers. Of importance to retail consumers, Mirai contains no harmful synthetics. Mirai is clinically proven to achieve both instant and long term results, naturally and safely.
Mirai Clinical (miraiclinical.com) manufactures and distributes cosmetics that fuse traditional Japanese ingredients with advanced science to provide a range of personal care products in the USA. Based on persimmon extract, which has been used in Japan for centuries for its deodorizing and disinfecting benefits, Mirai Clinical's persimmon bar is handcrafted at a family-owned soap mill in Osaka. This unique, artisanal soap requires time-consuming kneading by hand, months for the drying period, and individual brushing to protect the sensitive ingredients.
Mirai Clinical's mission is to develop naturally safe and exceptionally effective products for body care, hair care, home care, odor control and skin health. The tradition of using Persimmon Extract to control odor is said to have originated thousands of years ago in Japan.
The company is located at: 2739 Via Orange Way Suite 102, Spring Valley, CA 91978-1751 Customer Service: 619-981-2093 (M-F 9am PST to 4pm PST). The company can be reached by email at: info@miraiclinical.com
