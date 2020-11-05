Mirai Clinical Shares Ancient Japanese Body Odor Control Secrets
California Wellness Company Offers Unique Beauty Secrets From JapanSPRING VALLEY, CA, USA, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mirai Clinical, a leading, minority woman-owned bodycare and wellness company with a range of naturally deodorizing products for men, women, hair and home today announced a new initiative to eliminate Nonenal, the source of aging- and stress-related body odor, with a range of products that leave the skin squeaky clean and freshly hydrated.
“We now know that the source of many offensive body odors can be traced back to Nonenal,” said Koko Hayashi, founder and CEO of Mirai Clinical. “Often triggered by stress, Nonenal odor has an unpleasant grassy or greasy odor. It is often hard to detect on oneself, but will linger on fabric such as shirt collars and pillow cases.
“The company’s new initiative seeks to provide educational materials and sample products to an ever growing US market,” said Hayashi.
Nonenal odor often persists in confined environments, such as nursing homes, and hence is sometimes referred to as ‘old people’s smell’. While familiar to physicians in Japan, nonenal remains little known in the U.S. Unlike sweat, which is water-based and secreted by sweat glands, Nonenol is oil (fatty acid) based, and is often secreted when bodies are under stress. Because it is oil-based, Nonenol is not easily removed by conventional soap and water. That’s why Mirai Clinical products are based on a prized, natural ingredient used for centuries in Japan: persimmon extract.
A potent antioxidant and loaded with vitamins, persimmon extract has traditionally been used in Japan for its naturally purifying and deodorizing benefits. Underappreciated and underused in the West, this ingredient is particularly effective in eliminating Nonenal, the source of hormonal imbalance or aging body odor, leaving skin squeaky clean and freshly hydrated.
Mirai Clinical offers health-conscious consumers a variety of skin care products including four that specifically address body odor and healthy skin: The Persimmon Soap Bar; Mirai’s Persimmon Body Wash; Spritzer; and, Personal Body Wipes for convenience when on the go.
Committed to sustainable, GMO-free sourcing, Mirai Clinical brings a comprehensive line of botanical rich remedies; free of chemicals and synthetic ingredients and based on time-tested Japanese formulas, to those with sensitive skin, aging skin, and a variety of body odor conditions. Mirai follows rigorous guidelines for selecting, sourcing and processing product ingredients. In addition to their purity and safety, all Mirai Clinical ingredients are chosen to effectively boost your skin’s own natural abilities to hydrate, nourish, and defend for long term skin beauty and health.
Of equal importance, Mirai contains no harmful synthetics. Other skin care brands may use synthetic ingredients that enable their active ingredients to penetrate deeper into the skin; this may produce faster, short term improvements, but in the long run may destroy the skin’s natural protective barriers, resulting in chronic skin dryness or sensitivity. Mirai is clinically proven to achieve both instant and long term results, naturally and safely.
About Mirai Clinical (miraiclinical.com) manufactures and distributes cosmetics that fuse traditional Japanese ingredients with advanced science to provide a range of personal care products in the USA. Based on persimmon extract, which has been used in Japan for centuries for its deodorizing and disinfecting benefits, Mirai Clinical's persimmon bar is handcrafted at a family-owned soap mill in Osaka. This unique, artisanal soap requires time-consuming kneading by hand, months for the drying period, and individual brushing to protect the sensitive ingredients.
Mirai Clinical is spearheaded by founder and CEO Koko Hayashi, an expert on Japanese anti-aging. Mirai Clinical's mission is to develop naturally safe and exceptionally effective products for body care, hair care, home care, odor control and skin health. Founded on the holistic Japanese practice of "less is more:” the fewer products you use, the healthier your skin, the Mirai Clinical line of Japanese skin care & wellness products emerged from the Japanese skin care rituals that founder Koko Hayashi learned from her elders while growing up on Japan’s northernmost island of Hokkaido. The tradition of using Persimmon Extract to control odor is said to have originated thousands of years ago in Japan.
The company is located at: 2739 Via Orange Way Suite 102, Spring Valley, CA 91978-1751 Customer Service: 619-981-2093 (M-F 9am PST to 4pm PST). The company can be reached by email at: info@miraiclinical.com
