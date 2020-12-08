Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Herbert statement on the passing of Allyson Gamble

December 8, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (Dec. 5, 2020) – Gov. Gary R. Herbert issued a statement following the death of Allyson Gamble, Executive Director for the Utah State Capitol. 

“This is a sad day for Utah, and all those who knew and loved Allyson. She was beloved by everyone! Our state Capitol is a magnificent building made all the more beautiful and welcoming to the public because of her dedication and professionalism in managing this tremendous asset. She had a special love for the people’s house – and everyone who worked in it. She was enthusiastic, warmhearted, and kind, and the Capitol building will be a little less bright in her absence. Jeanette and I extend our condolences to her family at this difficult and tender time and ask for God’s blessings to buoy them up!” 

