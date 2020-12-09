Charlottesville and Madison County VA Real Estate set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
These properties will make wonderful primary residences or investment properties. Take advantage of this rare opportunity and BUY at the PRICE YOU BID!”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a 3 bedroom/3 bath brick home on 1.6± acres in Charlottesville, VA and a 2± acre parcel w/a 3 bedroom/2 bath home and adjacent 25± and 16± acre land tracts in Radiant, VA, (Madison County) on December 18 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“We have been contracted to market and sell two rarely offered properties – a solid and conveniently located Albemarle County home near the airport and UVA and a quiet rural Madison County home on 43± acres only a short drive to several larger towns/cities,” said Nicholls. “These properties will make wonderful primary residences or investment properties. Take advantage of this rare opportunity and BUY at the PRICE YOU BID!!”
“Auction locations, addresses and property highlights follow below,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
Friday, Dec.18 – 11:00 am – 3532 Prichett Lane, Charlottesville, VA 22911
3 BR/3 BA brick home w/walk-out basement on 1.6± acres
• Well-built 3 BR/3 BA brick home w/walk-out basement on 1.6 +/- acres -- Great location only 1 mile off of Rt. 29, 1.5 miles from Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport and 8.5 miles from University of Virginia & UVA University Hospital
Friday, Dec.18 – 2:00 pm – 2329 Tanners Rd., Radiant, VA 22732
2 acre parcel w/a 3 BR/2 BA home and adjacent 25± and 16± acre land tracts
• 3 BR/2 BA ranch style home w/walk-out basement on 2.26± acres -- 2 bay 24'x24' detached garage/shop -- Located only 2 miles from Rt. 15, 3 miles from Woodberry Forest School, and a short drive to Orange & Culpeper, VA.
• 25.13± acres -- Creek runs through the property -- Fencing -- 350' +/- of road frontage.
• 16.37± open acres -- Concrete spring fed watering system -- Creek runs through the property -- Fencing -- Underground transformers in place for power supply -- 2 large areas of ingress/egress on Tanners Rd.
The real estate auctions are open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson at 540/748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
