Loyalty360 Introduces Improved Quarterly Publication, LOYALTY Management
EINPresswire.com/ -- Loyalty360, the association for customer loyalty, is launching an upgraded version of its LOYALTY Management magazine that will be available to read online in a digital format, as well as integrating in-depth content geared towards those in the customer loyalty and engagement industry.
Readers of LOYALTY Management magazine will now be able to read the entire publication online using their computers, tablets, or smartphones; they will also find the articles have live links to explore more about particular topics and issues involving customer loyalty, rewards, and engagement, as well as see live links to various videos featured in the magazine.
The current edition launched December 7, and can be read at Loyalty360.org.
“We wanted to put the contents of the magazine in front of the readers, which is often at their own workstation or on their computers or smart devices,” says Mark Johnson, Loyalty360 CEO. “Technology has evolved so well over the years we can truly give a great user experience with a digital format — enabling our members to enjoy deep content whenever and wherever they were, either at work or away from their desks.”
Carly Stemmer Ivory, Loyalty360’s Vice President of Marketing, says the deeper content will appeal to all sides of the customer loyalty and engagement audience, including brand marketers and those companies who supply the technology to the brands.
Those content improvements include:
• Brand Profiles: articles that highlight a brand’s journey through a particular customer loyalty or engagement program, showcasing the thought process behind the platform and touching on the results and successes of the program.
• Focus on Trends and Topics: in-depth articles on trending issues in the world of customer loyalty and engagement, and featuring commentary from some of the top technology companies in the industry on how brands can overcome issues and obstacles to run robust programs and see better ROIs.
• Guidance Papers: written by subject matter experts in marketing and technology in the customer loyalty sector, these research-based papers explain various ways brands can use ‘best practices’ to save both time and money while providing superior customer loyalty experiences.
“Bringing together case studies on how some of the top brands in the world are pulling off successful customer loyalty programs has been the goal of LOYALTY Management magazine for several years,” Stemmer Ivory says. “Now, we are able to provide that content in a way that is more integrated and responsive to our members who rely on this information to assist them with their own programs, as well as introduce the brands to some of the best technology companies in the industry.”
LOYALTY Management magazine is only available to members of Loyalty360. For additional information on becoming a member of the trade association, please visit Loyalty360.org.
