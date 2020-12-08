Loyalty360 Announces Winners for the Seventh Annual Loyalty360 Awards
Award finalists celebrated during a virtual ceremony on December 8CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cincinnati, OH – Loyalty360, the association for customer loyalty, has announced the winners of the 2020 Loyalty360 Awards, on December 8 during a virtual ceremony. The awards recognize brands that build more robust and deeper loyalty with their customers in a proactive, meaningful, and—most importantly—measurable way. Loyalty360 awarded finalists in 13 individual categories, representing a vital facet of a brand's customer loyalty focus.
"With 37 unique brands selected as finalists and roughly 300 initial submissions for this year's Loyalty360 Awards, the 2020 Awards were the most competitive set of awards yet,” says Carly Stemmer Ivory, Vice President of Marketing at Loyalty360. “This year's finalists come from various industries and have shared a wide range of loyalty and customer experience strategies, programs, and initiatives in their submissions and presentations.”
Mark Johnson, CEO, Loyalty360, says the Loyalty360 Awards are a crucial piece of our mission at Loyalty360, which is comprised of major brands throughout North America and internationally, as well as technology suppliers to these brands.
“We hear from attendees time and time again that the case studies presented by these finalists are among the best stories of the event, and this year was certainly no different,” Johnson says. “The 2020 Loyalty360 Award finalists have proven their dedication to loyalty through one or more of the most important facets we put forth as this year's categories. From their internal commitment to the qualitative and quantitative metrics supporting their efforts, these award winners are in the vanguard of customer loyalty and experience.”
Winners for the Loyalty360 360 Degree Awards were also announced during the ceremony. These awards recognize brands with the best overall weighted average finishes across multiple categories, along with the suppliers that had the highest weighted average client or multiple client finishes across categories.
The winners for the 2020 Loyalty360 Awards are:
B2B Customer Loyalty:
• Platinum: Floor & Decor (in partnership with Augeo)
• Gold: Ally Financial
• Silver: Essilor Group (in partnership with Brierley)
• Bronze: Bank of America
Innovation in Corporate Social Responsibility:
• Platinum: Air Canada
• Gold: TELUS (in partnership with Aimia)
• Silver: AARP (in partnership with Merkle)
• Bronze: Caesars Entertainment
Business Transformation:
• Platinum: Wawa
• Gold: The GIANT Company
• Silver: SCENE (in partnership with Elemental)
• Bronze: Air Canada
Customer Engagement & Advocacy:
• Platinum: Chipotle
• Gold: Ally Financial
• Silver: Veggies Made Great (in partnership with Vesta)
• Bronze: Vans (in partnership with Cheetah Digital)
• Honorable Mention: Best Western Hotels & Resorts
Customer Insights & Metrics:
• Platinum: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
• Gold: Caesars Entertainment
• Silver: Donatos Pizza (in partnership with Cheetah Digital)
• Bronze: Black Star Burger (in partnership with Loyalty Plant)
• Honorable Mention: Hibbett Sports
Employee Engagement & Impact:
• Platinum: Hannaford Brothers Company
• Gold: Overstock
• Silver: The GIANT Company
• Bronze: Best Western Hotels & Resorts
• Honorable Mention: Sleep Number
• Honorable Mention: Sodexo
Program Partnership:
• Platinum: Verizon (in partnership with The Lacek Group)
• Gold: Floor & Decor (in partnership with Augeo)
• Silver: Sony Rewards
• Bronze: Best Western Hotels & Resorts
• Honorable Mention: Fido Wireless (in partnership with Prizelogic)
Incentive and Reward Design:
• Platinum: LEGO (in partnership with Oracle)
• Gold: The Vitamin Shoppe
• Silver: American Eagle Outfitters
• Bronze: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
• Honorable Mention: Vans (in partnership with Cheetah Digital)
• Honorable Mention: Shell (in partnership with Wunderman Thompson)
Loyalty Program Design:
• Platinum: 19 Crimes Wine (in partnership with Prizelogic)
• Gold: Verizon (in partnership with The Lacek Group)
• Silver: Giant Food
• Bronze: Atlantic Lottery Corporation (in partnership with Splash Dot)
Creative Campaign:
• Platinum: Chipotle
• Gold: SCENE (in partnership with Elemental)
• Silver: Sleep Number
• Bronze: American Eagle Outfitters
• Honorable Mention: TELUS (in partnership with Aimia)
Customer Loyalty Strategy:
• Platinum: 7-Eleven
• Gold: Bank of America
• Silver: T-Mobile (in partnership with The Marketing Store)
• Bronze: Porsche Cars North America
Technology and Trends:
• Platinum: Ally Financial
• Gold: 7-Eleven (in partnership with Loyalty Methods)
• Silver: Overstock
• Bronze: Caesars Entertainment
CX Strategy:
• Platinum: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
• Gold: Domino's
• Silver: 7-Eleven
• Bronze: T-Mobile (in partnership with The Marketing Store)
• Honorable Mention: Hibbett Sports
360-Degree (Supplier Partner):
• Platinum: Cheetah Digital
• Gold: Prizelogic
• Silver: The Lacek Group
• Bronze: Augeo
360-Degree (Brand):
• Platinum: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
• Gold: Ally Financial
• Silver: 7-Eleven
• Bronze: (Tie) Floor & Decor and Verizon
As a part of the final judging process during Loyalty360's Virtual Expo this fall, each of the selected finalists delivered a short presentation on their brand's award entry. After, conference attendees voted for what they felt represented platinum, gold, silver, bronze, and honorable mention (if applicable) winners in each category.
“The interest and variety in this year's awards speak volumes about the growing interest in customer loyalty and suggest that there is not a one-size-fits-all approach or solution that can define a brand's success,” Stemmer Ivory says. “Brands' unique insights and stories are what makes their participation in the Loyalty360 Awards great, and we look forward to their journeys and continued success.”
To watch the Loyalty360 Awards ceremony on-demand, the recording is now available here on Loyalty360's YouTube page. For more information on Loyalty Expo or the Loyalty360 Awards, contact Loyalty360.
About Loyalty360
Loyalty360 is the only objective community for customer loyalty, which seeks to enable and encourage dialogue among industry leaders. Through a unique blend of content, collaboration, and diverse learning opportunities, we've created a network of brands and technology providers representing some of the best voices that the customer loyalty industry has to offer. Visit us at Loyalty360.org or follow us @Loyalty360.
