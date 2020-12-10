SMARTcare Software Awarded Top Honors for Leading Innovation in Home Care

SMARTcare Receives Innovation Award Scott Zielski CEO, SMARTcare Software MD Tech Review November 2020 SMARTcare Software Cover Story

MD Tech Review selects SMARTcare to receive the top honors for their platform leading innovation that solves home care's biggest operational challenges.

SMARTcare's mobile point-of-care solution places everything at my fingertips to run my home care business, saving me hours every day so we can focus significantly more time on our clients and patients” — Jacqueline Perez

EAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMARTcare Software, Inc., provider of an industry-leading platform that delivers highly configurable solutions to home care providers, announced today that it has received MD Tech Review's top award in this year's Home Healthcare honors list. SMARTcare award was highlighted on the cover story of the November issue of MD Tech Review.

Founded by long-time healthcare industry experts, Scott Zielski and Bill Mattle, SMARTcare Software has continued to set itself apart in the home care industry with the top quality of its completely integrated platform. This all-in-one, scalable platform has significantly contributed to improving the way home care agency owners manage their entire business operations. Home care providers using SMARTcare have unlocked the solutions to caregiver engagement and retention in addition to solving a wide range of operational challenges.

"It is such an honor to be recognized by the healthcare experts at MD Tech Review. Everyone at SMARTcare works tirelessly to create the magic through continuous innovation that helps home care providers achieve best practices with streamlined workflows, empowering providers and caregivers to deliver the finest care possible," said Scott Zielski, President, CEO of SMARTcare Software. "Through SMARTcare, our customers are seeing some of the highest caregiver retention rates in home care, while operating their businesses more effectively, which leads to improved outcomes and stronger bottom lines. We are really proud of our achievements and ability to have such a positive impact on home care."

The cloud-based system (SaaS) utilizes the latest digital technology (including AI, social, automation and interoperability) to organize, optimize and simplify home healthcare delivery – spanning from independent home care agency start-ups to multi-size, well-established national home care franchises, and everything in between. Offering a full tool suite of mobile applications, the cloud platform use sales and marketing automation to reach more customers; makes it easier to find and hire caregivers faster; And place the right caregiver with the right patient improving overall satisfaction.

Creating the best experience for home care providers, caregivers, clients and their families is just the start with SMARTcare's award-winning software, and continues right through to their top-rated customer service and technical support teams achieving one of the highest customer experience levels in the market.

“SMARTcare has exceeded my expectations.” Said Jacqueline Perez, Owner, Allegiant in Home Care, George. “The mobile point-of-care solution places everything at my fingertips to run my home care business, saving me hours every day from tedious work. Using SMARTcare, I’m able to focus significantly more time on my customers and growing my company.”

SMARTcare continues to lead software innovations in line with market needs and challenges, most recently with their rapid response to helping home care providers react and mitigate risk during the COVID-19 outbreak. Available at no cost to all established home care agencies, the SMARTcare COVID-19 Toolset houses functionality to monitor, manage and minimize exposure risk, and improve safety through checks, reminders, and tracking tools for caregivers, clients, and their family members.



