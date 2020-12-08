Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Montgomery County

December 8, 2020

(ROCKVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred late this morning in Montgomery County.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 270 North at I-370 North. According to a preliminary investigation, a woman driving a blue Nissan Rogue struck some debris, believed to be a chair, before stopping on the left shoulder of the road. The woman got out of her vehicle and walked toward another motorist who was parked in the shoulder after avoiding the same debris.

At the same time, a male driving a gray Toyota Corolla swerved in an attempt to avoid other vehicles that had slowed down at the scene. The Toyota then struck the left jersey wall before it struck the female pedestrian. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service personnel declared the woman, identified as Kelly Elizabeth Vanaman, 34, of Frederick, Maryland, deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota, who remained at the scene, was transported by ambulance to Holy Cross Hospital for treatment of his injuries. I-270 North was partially closed following the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

