Long Island, New York Based Realty Seeking To Add 100 Realtors Before Spring Of 2021
It's so important right now for anyone who's unemployed to take advantage of this incredible real estate market and get out there taking full charge of their life”LONG ISLAND, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today's job market may be tough but, one Long Island CEO seeks to bring a bright spot to those seeking a high-paying job. Andrew Ragusa, who owns REMI Reality wants to add one hundred realtors to his company's roster before the spring real estate market of 2021.
— Andrew Ragusa
"It's so important right now for anyone who's unemployed to take advantage of this incredible real estate market and get out there taking full charge of their life. Degrees and credentials are nice however, a passionate work ethic is what we are seeking most. In this business the level of success you can have is 100% in the hands of the individual; it is completely up to you how much money you can make every year and the job task itself is simple. " said Andrew Ragusa.
Ragusa says that he'll also help anybody who doesn't have a real estate license get one. Prior experience isn't necessary.
Andrew describes his first few years in the real estate industry as exciting and eye opening; giving him perspective that he never would have found if he had decided to go work for a large company or use his two degrees to go find a position in the corporate world.
"Many years ago I was actively seeking a job and thought I would get my real estate license to make some money while I try to find another job working for healthcare, which is what I studied in college. After I finished real estate school, an independent broker met me and took me under her wing and began to teach me the ropes. I am so grateful for her because she was willing to take a chance on me and gave me a push start which made me hit the ground running! I was able to have my first sale put together in just my second week of starting! Fast forward to today and have built the 3 businesses I have today and grew so fast in a short period of time; all of this was made possible by having this person dedicate the time and attention to me. I want to pay that forward by taking one hundred chances on my fellow Long Islanders. I want to share the knowledge that has helped me stand out and build my 3 businesses which create passive income for me and let me live my life on my terms." said Ragusa.
All resumes and letters can be directed to RagusaRealEstate@gmail.com
About Andrew Ragusa
Andrew Ragusa is the CEO/Broker of REMI Realty on Long Island , NY(www.REMIAgency.com). He is a Licensed Real Estate Broker, Sellers Representative Specialist, Accredited Buyer Representative, & Short Sale and Foreclosure Resource Specialist. Andrew is a regular in the media everywhere talking about real estate issues. Andrew also founded a company called Assets for Opportunity which helps people to invest in Real Estate flips and rental holdings using less money than is normally required. Check out www.AssetsforOpportunity.com/Investors to learn more. If you are already licensed as a real estate salesperson check out www.RealtySuccessCoaching.com for a free 30 minute coaching session to help you find more leads, properties, and adopt a powerful mindset for your business.
Mark Goldman
Goldman McCormick PR
+ +1 516-639-0988
email us here