Governor Hochul Discusses Public Safety, Housing, and Economic Development on LI News Radio with Jay Oliver

LI News Radio 103.9 Jay Oliver, LI News Radio

Great having Governor Hochul on the show this morning. It’s important to have these conversations that concern all Long Islanders. I’m hoping it will be a recurring situation throughout the year.” — Jay Oliver, LI News Radio

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Governor Kathy Hochul joined Jay Oliver on LI News Radio for a wide-ranging interview, addressing critical issues including public safety, the housing crisis, economic development, and infrastructure investment on Long Island and throughout New York State.In response to recent tragic violence in New York City, Governor Hochul emphasized the state’s stringent gun laws and the challenge posed by illegal firearms brought in from other states. "We have the toughest gun laws in America and just about the lowest homicide by gun rate," said Governor Hochul. “But our sense of safety is shattered when dangerous weapons cross state lines.”Hochul reiterated her commitment to bolstering public safety, highlighting her efforts to increase the NYPD presence, particularly in subways. "I took unprecedented steps to allocate state funding for NYPD overtime, especially for overnight subway shifts," she said, noting that this has helped drive subway crime rates to historic lows. She also expressed support for expanding police ranks and restoring respect for careers in law enforcement.During the interview, Governor Hochul spoke about her administration’s $2.6 billion investment in public safety and praised Suffolk County’s leadership in enforcing red flag laws. “I will continue to be a strong ally to local law enforcement,” she said.The Governor also touched on economic development, referencing a $150 million investment in Islip's airport and transit infrastructure. “Sometimes communities have great ideas but need a partner in Albany,” she said. “I’ve been that partner.”Addressing Long Island’s housing crisis, Governor Hochul discussed her administration’s push for affordable housing and local collaboration. “I have $750 million on the table for communities willing to grow smartly,” she said. “Housing affordability is central to keeping families in New York.”Jay Oliver praised the Governor’s consistent engagement with Long Island. In return, Hochul highlighted her personal understanding of economic struggles, emphasizing her budget’s middle-class tax cuts, child tax credit expansion, and inflation relief measures.On congestion pricing, Hochul acknowledged concerns but underscored the benefits: “Thanks to congestion pricing, we’re investing $1.8 billion in the Long Island Rail Road — making real improvements that matter to riders.”When asked about political endorsements, Hochul firmly stated: “Defunding the police is something I could never support. Public safety must remain a top priority.”Governor Hochul concluded the interview by reaffirming her dedication to working with local leaders and listening to constituents. “I’ll keep doing my part to support our communities and families,” she said.Listen to the Full Interview: https://soundcloud.com/govkathyhochul/governor-hochul-is-a-guest-on-li-news-radio Interviews with Jay Oliver, please contact:

