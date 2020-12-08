USP Announces New Automatic Voice Dialers

New Automatic Voice Dialers

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automatic Voice Dialers enable the sending of fast, private messages in any language for immediate notification.

Extremely secure, voice dialers are not affected by power grid failure or internet outages. The AD-2000 is fast, easy and simple to set up. Send voice messages in any language to 8 phones. The United Security AD2000 is an automatic voice/pager dialer that features busy-line and no-answer detection to ensure prompt transmission of up to 4 prerecorded messages delivered sequentially to as many as 8 standard telephones, cellular phones, voice and/or numeric pagers. Messages to both local and long-distance calls can be transmitted.

When activated, the dialer instantly begins calling the numbers in sequence, delivering each message 1 to 3 times in a row, in accordance with the preselected number of dialing attempts.

The AD-2000 is extensively programmable, offering personalized customization to fulfill virtually any residential or business requirement. Plain-English prompts walk the user through the process in a timely manner.

Installation and hookup of the AD-2000 are quick and easy, whether installed in conjunction with normally open, normally closed dry contact or voltage activation sensors.

AD2000 Automatic Voice Dialers