Outstanding Triple A Album Awarded to Singer Songwriter John Michael Ferrari
Be the Smile on Your Face album cover art
Producers Choice Honors Awards John Michael Ferrari Outstanding AAA Album of the Year for his album Be the Smile on Your Face
John Michael Ferrari’s songs are stories put to music. Sometimes, so emotionally relatable, it’s difficult for his audience not to shed a tear.”PAHRUMP, NV, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Producers Choice Honors awards recording artist songwriter and arranger John Michael Ferrari Outstanding Triple A Album award for his country crossover love song album, Be the Smile on Your Face. According to Wikipedia, "Triple A Album" is a radio format that stands for Adult Album Alternative (also triple-A, AAA, or adult alternative).
— Pepper Jay
The 12 tracks on the album are written, arranged and performed by John Michael Ferrari. Produced by Pepper Jay. Recorded at Larry Beaird Studios, Nashville 2020. Presenting the album award was Al Bowman, Executive Producer of the Fame Awards. This beautiful but social distancing event took place at the Pahrump Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino.
A few of the tunes on John Michael Ferrari's Be the Smile on Your Face album have already reached radio waves in the United States and internationally. These include So Beautiful, Somewhere We Could Fall, Keep Falling All Over Myself, Don't Need a Reason, Be the Smile on Your Face, and You Should Be Winning. Promoted to radio in May 2020, So Beautiful appeared on several radio charts including #4 on National Radio Hits Country Radio Chart, #5 on New Music Weekly Digital Country Radio Chart, #8 Indie World Country Radio Chart, #5 on New Music Weekly Digital Country Radio Chart, and #13 Independent Music Network, to name a few. During the summer, So Beautiful was #12 in Belgium. And, in November 2020, So Beautiful landed the #3 spot in the Ignition Country Radio contest (United Kingdom).
John Michael Ferrari and Pepper Jay give a shout out to the amazing musicians and engineers who contributed to the "Be the Smile on Your Face" album including Eli Beaird (bass), Larry Beaird (musical director and acoustic guitar), Evan Hutchings or Grady Saxman (drums), Troy Lancaster (electric guitar), Billy Nobel (keys), Russ Pahl, (steel guitar), Jim “Jimbo” DeBlanc (tracking / BGV engineer), Rob Lane (Vocal Engineer), David Buchanan (mix engineer), and gorgeous background background vocals of Tania Hancheroff, which captivate the listener at once.
Also in 2020, the Hollywood Tribute to the Oscars and Art 4 Peace honored John Michael Ferrari with the “Best Peace Song of the Year” for his song "Like a Rock and Roll Band" slated for his next album. (Beverly Hills, CA) And, on December 28, 2020 John was named “Rising Star of the Year” determined by fan votes by the eZWay Virtual Golden Gala.
Every song has a story. “John Michael Ferrari’s songs are stories put to music. Sometimes, so emotionally relatable, it’s difficult for his audience not to shed a tear.” Pepper Jay
Please check out www.JohnMichaelFerrari.com for John Michael Ferrari’s bio, tour schedule, kudos, and information about his previous releases.
