Virtually Yours Travel Show Launch Announced to Unite Destinations & Travelers for Booking, Deals, COVID Travel Advice
The new daily virtual travel show features round the clock 24 x 7 virtual exhibitions & engagement, safe travel advice and flash show offers.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New online daily travel show, the Virtually Yours Travel Show, www.virtuallyyourstravel.com, announced its January launch is now open for advance free registration to help travellers book their future trips with confidence, wherever their next dream destination will be.
The Virtually Yours Travel Show brings together the community of travel lovers and industry professionals in a first-of-its-kind marketplace, to make booking simpler and more secure than ever in our post-Covid world, with 24/7 expert advice and exclusive offers for show attendees.
Travellers who wish to seek advice and book through a travel agent can search and select registered travel agents within the show, who can provide them some peace of mind should travel plans require changing.
While travel suppliers around the world are struggling to survive, especially small hotels and tour operators, etc., the show also features very low exhibitor fees, making the resource affordable, and helping them on their road towards recovery sooner, to provide and service travellers a wider ranges of options.
Bringing a different unique daily travel show schedule to the market, the virtual shows will focus on various international and domestic destinations, as well as popular travel interest niches. Including access to travel industry professionals and expert-led panels, for the first time, travellers will have all the latest travel information they need in one place - so they can plan their next trips on the advice of their very own team of destination and industry experts, and travel agents of their choosing, and always with peace of mind.
With today’s ever-changing travel restrictions, it’s never been more important to be up to date with the latest travel information, and so the Virtually Yours Travel Show will also feature expert panel sessions for Covid travel restrictions, and health and safety measures, as well as on accommodation and activity travel options for different areas of travel interest types - so whatever your idea is of your dream trip, the show’s expert advice will help you plan it.
Not only can travel lovers and travel trade can now pick up free advance registration, but if you register to join for free right now, you’ll also be automatically entered into a draw to win various trips - open now at www.virtuallyyourstravel.com for both consumers and travel trade. The vacation package giveaways to all parts of the world are being offered by sponsors and exhibitors for the mid-January launch are worth over £ 10,000.
A must for people who are passionate about travel, itching to plan the ultimate post-lockdown trip, or simply want to make bookings based on the most respected advice in the industry, the travel show is set to revolutionise how travellers book their future trips, making the process - in our ever changing post pandemic world - more simple and efficient than ever.
The show will also provide its attendees with exclusive special offers and flash deals from its exhibitors - so not only will planning your next trip be easier than ever, but with these insider deals, putting that travel knowledge into practice could be even more affordable than you think.
The Virtually Yours Travel Show (VYTS) is owned and operated by the Los Angeles-based OmniTourism LLC, which has been delivering innovative travel and tourism technology solutions for more than twenty years.
Chairman of the group, Charlie Kao, has specialised in travel content tech and distribution for more than twenty five years, too. His launch team consists of previous senior executives from Reed Travel Exhibitions, Terrapinn, head of destination marketing organizations, and OTAs, based in the UK, USA and Asia. What’s more, they are backed by top digital advertising and marketing firms in the UK and US.
“The Virtual Yours Travel Show brings a revolutionary marketplace to both travellers, travel suppliers and travel agents, connecting them to trade directly with each other, offering round the clock 24/7 virtual exhibitions, learning and shopping, exclusive special offers and invaluable expert booking advice, all at one’s fingertips,” says chairman Charlie Kao.
“As a business, taking travel shows virtual makes it possible to host more travel content than ever before, as the physical space investment isn’t required, and so costs are extremely low compared to in-person events” explains Charlie, “And with a daily schedule of shows in UK, US and Asia markets, the virtual travel show means we can connect holidaymakers with more travel professionals than ever before, round the clock 24/7.”
“We may have faced travel restrictions in 2020, but with the launch of the Virtually Yours Travel Show, there’s never been a more exciting time to plan your dream trip, with total confidence,” adds Charlie.
Join the travel revolution a https://virtuallyyourstravel.com/ and sign up now for free advance registration, for the chance to win your own trip.
Interested exhibitors and sponsors should contact exhibitor@virtuallyyourstravel.com for details. For Travel Agents Consumer Referral Programme please register at https://virtuallyyourstravelshow.net/.
Media Contact:
Loraine Ann Celino
Virtually Yours Travel Show
press@virtuallyyourstravel.com