Market America | SHOP.COM Looks At Facial Moisturizers And Helps You Select The Best Moisturizer For Your Skin Type
GREENSBORO, N.C., UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facial moisturizers aren’t just for people with dry skin. Moisturizing is actually a crucial step in the skincare process that keeps your skin healthy and looking great. That’s why Market America | SHOP.COM is here with a guide to learn about the benefits of moisturizing and how to find the best product for your skin.
Benefits of Facial Moisturizer
• Keeps skin hydrated and soft, especially after using cleansers that can dry it out.
• Creates a barrier that protects skin from the elements (some even include SPF to protect skin from harmful UV rays).
• Helps skin to retain water, which plumps up the cells and minimizes wrinkles.
• Often contains vitamins that promote the growth of collagen to keep skin firm and elastic, as well as antioxidants that combat the effects of free radicals.
Finding The Best Moisturizer for Your Skin Type
Oily Skin: Use a lighter formula like a lotion or gel that won’t make your skin greasy and look for formulas with exfoliating ingredients that will keep your skin healthy.
Dry Skin: Use a thick cream moisturizer, which has higher oil content and will penetrate deeper into your skin for intense hydration.
Combination Skin: You may want to apply moisturizer only to dry areas or use two different moisturizers for dry and oily areas. Look for moisturizers that don’t contain acids and are designed to balance the skin.
Sensitive Skin: Look for moisturizers that are free of irritants like parabens, oils and fragrances. If your skin is extremely sensitive, look for hypoallergenic products or ones with all natural ingredients.
