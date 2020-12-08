Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,079 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,494 in the last 365 days.

Market America | SHOP.COM Looks At Facial Moisturizers And Helps You Select The Best Moisturizer For Your Skin Type

Market America | SHOP.COM Looks At Facial Moisturizers And Offers A Guide To Help You Select The Best Moisturizer For Your Skin Type

Market America | SHOP.COM Looks At Facial Moisturizers And Offers A Guide To Help You Select The Best Moisturizer For Your Skin Type

GREENSBORO, N.C., UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facial moisturizers aren’t just for people with dry skin. Moisturizing is actually a crucial step in the skincare process that keeps your skin healthy and looking great. That’s why Market America | SHOP.COM is here with a guide to learn about the benefits of moisturizing and how to find the best product for your skin.

Benefits of Facial Moisturizer
Keeps skin hydrated and soft, especially after using cleansers that can dry it out.
• Creates a barrier that protects skin from the elements (some even include SPF to protect skin from harmful UV rays).
• Helps skin to retain water, which plumps up the cells and minimizes wrinkles.
• Often contains vitamins that promote the growth of collagen to keep skin firm and elastic, as well as antioxidants that combat the effects of free radicals.

Finding The Best Moisturizer for Your Skin Type

Oily Skin: Use a lighter formula like a lotion or gel that won’t make your skin greasy and look for formulas with exfoliating ingredients that will keep your skin healthy.

Dry Skin: Use a thick cream moisturizer, which has higher oil content and will penetrate deeper into your skin for intense hydration.

Combination Skin: You may want to apply moisturizer only to dry areas or use two different moisturizers for dry and oily areas. Look for moisturizers that don’t contain acids and are designed to balance the skin.

Sensitive Skin: Look for moisturizers that are free of irritants like parabens, oils and fragrances. If your skin is extremely sensitive, look for hypoallergenic products or ones with all natural ingredients.

Market America | SHOP.COM is a global product brokerage and internet marketing company that specializes in one-to-one marketing and is the creator of The Shopping Annuity®.

Gillean Smith
Market America | SHOP.COM
+1 336-478-4066
gilleans@shop.com

Lumière de Vie® Intense Rejuvenation Crème

You just read:

Market America | SHOP.COM Looks At Facial Moisturizers And Helps You Select The Best Moisturizer For Your Skin Type

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.