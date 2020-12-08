Virtually Yours Travel Show Announces January 2021 Launch And Opens Advanced Registration
New Virtual Travel Marketplace With Features For Both Travelers And Industry Professionals Now Available OnlineLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtually Yours Travel Show, the first of its kind digital marketplace for both travelers and travel providers, today announces that it will officially launch on January 18, 2021 and that the show is now open to the public for free advanced registration. Created and organized by OmniTourism LLC in response to the COVID-19 health pandemic and its effects on the travel industry, the new Virtually Yours Travel Show (VYTS) will enable travelers to virtually connect with travel providers, destination representatives, and travel agents 24-7, 365 days a year.
“We are proud to launch the Virtually Yours Travel Show and help to reignite the travel industry following the many restrictions and slowdowns caused by COVID-19 this past year,” said Charlie Kao, Chairman of OmniTourism. “We are the first online marketplace built from the ground up with features for both consumers and travel industry professionals alike which fills a much-needed gap in travel planning post-COVID-19.”
The Virtually Yours Travel Show will focus on various international and domestic destinations, as well as popular travel interest niches (i.e. luxury, family, adventure…travel). Providing registrants with the most up-to-date COVID-19 travel-related updates, flash special travel offers, and the latest news from global destinations and travel suppliers, VYTS will inspire travelers to visit locales around the globe and provide them with the resources they need to safely plan their much-anticipated 2021 vacations and beyond.
The Virtually Yours Travel Show is unique in that it provides a variety of features and benefits for both consumers and travel businesses alike. By attending VYTS as a traveler, consumers can easily obtain reliable health and safety updates from an array of exhibiting travel suppliers and professionals, receive exciting travel deals, enter trip giveaways, and more. They can easily arrange appointments to speak with travel providers, attend expert panels to receive key travel insights, and even secure a travel agent to help them plan their next vacation. Available for registrants to access 24 hours a day, seven days a week, VYTS can help travelers discover incredible destinations with the highest level of COVID-19 safety measures including those in North America, United Kingdom, EMEA, Asia, and Oceania.
For travel industry professionals including DMOs, travel agents, and other travel trade providers, VYTS will enable them to conveniently meet and chat with both prospective travelers and fellow industry colleagues, set appointments, present product offers, and close crucial deals, all within a safe and virtual environment. Also available for online access 24-7, participating exhibitors can make and accept meetings and respond to questions at their discretion.
Free advanced registration for the Virtually Yours Travel Show is now open for travelers and travel suppliers on https://virtuallyyourstravel.com. In celebration of the launch of the marketplace, all registrants will be automatically entered into a giveaway for the chance to win a number of free trips.
Interested exhibitors and sponsors should contact exhibitor@virtuallyyourstravel.com for details. Travel Agents can register to participate, at no cost, in the Consumer Referral Program https://virtuallyyourstravelshow.net/.
Media Contact:
Loraine Ann Celino
Virtually Yours Travel Show
press@virtuallyyourstravel.com