Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,081 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,492 in the last 365 days.

MUSIC ARTIST FLOJOBENZ releases new single: “The Dance Song”

FLOJOBENZ releases a new single: “The Dance Song”

FLOJOBENZ releases a new single: “The Dance Song”

MUSIC ARTIST FLOJOBENZ releases new single: “The Dance Song”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music Artists FLOJOBENZ releases a new single: “The Dance Song”
During this difficult time of Covid, FLOJOBENZ has been home creating his new release, which is upbeat and sexy. His music creates a place for us to safely escape our current stress filled days and enjoy new joyful music.
FLOJOBENZ was born in Chicago but raised in and around the city.
He began creating his new sexy sound in the fall of 2018 while attending the University of Illinois at Chicago. As an artist he likens himself to a caterpillar who goes through a slow but beautiful transformation. FLOJOBENZ wants to share his metamorphosis during this challenging time and inspire others to create and find the joy in their life.
Everyone, in some way, is going through a metamorphic phase in their life. His current mission is to guide change into a listener’s life and hopes to do that through his upcoming project, METAMORPHOSIS, releasing sometime in the near future.
INSTAGRAM: @flojobenz
FACEBOOK: Flojobenz IXIX
SOUNDCLOUD: flojobenz
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/track/7iu61YpeGNMoB3OcmVYxw3?si=-7VG3s98ScCwIcQOiqUnYQ
YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/xHTYNESg2hA

Keri Ann Kimball
Kimball Entertainment
+1 310-721-4912
email us here

You just read:

MUSIC ARTIST FLOJOBENZ releases new single: “The Dance Song”

Distribution channels: Movie Industry, Music Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.