MUSIC ARTIST FLOJOBENZ releases new single: “The Dance Song”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music Artists FLOJOBENZ releases a new single: “The Dance Song”
During this difficult time of Covid, FLOJOBENZ has been home creating his new release, which is upbeat and sexy. His music creates a place for us to safely escape our current stress filled days and enjoy new joyful music.
FLOJOBENZ was born in Chicago but raised in and around the city.
He began creating his new sexy sound in the fall of 2018 while attending the University of Illinois at Chicago. As an artist he likens himself to a caterpillar who goes through a slow but beautiful transformation. FLOJOBENZ wants to share his metamorphosis during this challenging time and inspire others to create and find the joy in their life.
Everyone, in some way, is going through a metamorphic phase in their life. His current mission is to guide change into a listener’s life and hopes to do that through his upcoming project, METAMORPHOSIS, releasing sometime in the near future.
INSTAGRAM: @flojobenz
FACEBOOK: Flojobenz IXIX
SOUNDCLOUD: flojobenz
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/track/7iu61YpeGNMoB3OcmVYxw3?si=-7VG3s98ScCwIcQOiqUnYQ
YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/xHTYNESg2hA
