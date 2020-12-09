Canada’s Fastest Growing Virtual Health Clinic COVID-19 Response

ShareSmart safeguards patient data and the health and safety of providers and patients. The ShareSmart Platform is compatible across devices for secure provider and patient communication. Connect with your patients through the secure ShareSmart Platform. Secure video consultation through the mobile ShareSmart application for iOS.

ShareSmart has positioned itself as an authority for patient consent and data security within the healthcare sector...

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShareSmart has positioned itself as an authority for patient consent and data security within the healthcare sector, amidst the impending introduction of legislation by the Trudeau government aimed to safeguard the privacy of Canadians in the digital era. With the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of health practitioners in over 70 countries around the world are trusting in ShareSmart for efficient, cost-effective, and secure communication amongst their colleagues and patients alike.

ShareSmart has been scaling its operations across Canada in order to serve healthcare clinics that have had to work quickly to comply with dynamic government mandates that have imposed restrictions on patient volumes, the type of health services that can be offered, and which patients are permitted to be cared for in-person.

ShareSmart is one of a limited number of options for authorized virtual health communication platforms suitable for health professionals to connect with patients to discuss their clinical concerns. Namely, doctors and nurse practitioners who utilize ShareSmart to conduct video or secure messaging-based consultations with patients have the ability to leverage a number of e-consultation fee codes. Professional collaboration (e.g. specialist to specialist consultations or family medicine specialty to subspecialty consultations) conducted on the certified secure ShareSmart platform are also eligible for remuneration. In this way, ShareSmart is serving as a healthcare enterprise business continuity tool ensuring patients receive timely care; clinics and hospitals maintain sustainable operations; and patients and staff are kept safe, through social distancing.

The early days of the pandemic saw the implementation of interim video and messaging solutions that did not have adequate security and privacy features. ShareSmart boasts best-in-class video and messaging security and meets all Canadian and international privacy regulations, including, but not limited to Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and the Canadian Medical Association’s smartphone use guidelines.

For more information, visit ShareSmart.ca

About Think Tank Innovations: Think Tank Innovations Ltd. specializes in secure communication solutions for healthcare enterprises to facilitate ‘e-consults’ through video and secure messaging between healthcare professionals and patients and within professional healthcare networks. Aligned with most major patient privacy legislation, ShareSmart’s platform, including secure video consultation, messaging and patient file management platform has been adopted by healthcare organizations in 73 countries.