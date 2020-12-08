Technology Association of Oregon and Swan Island Networks Partner to Introduce New Portland Resilience Network
All TAO members gain free access to the PRN, which serves as a resource for situational awareness, and is powered by Swan Island’s TX360 SaaS platform.
By working together and aligning efforts, companies can improve their awareness without compromising proprietary information.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swan Island Networks and the Technology Association of Oregon (TAO) have partnered to make the Portland Resilience Network (PRN) available to all TAO members free of charge. The PRN is a situational awareness and information sharing exchange that helps organizations keep track of “all hazards” threats including severe weather, wildfires, civil unrest and other emerging emergency situations.
“Our members face a sea of constantly changing information about threats and relevant events around the region,” said Skip Newberry, President and CEO of TAO. “By working together and aligning efforts, companies can improve their awareness without compromising proprietary information.”
Powered by Swan Island’s proven TX360 SaaS platform for intelligence analysis and curation, the PRN will feature continually updated dashboards and shareable Smart Alerts delivered by email and text, as well as participant-enabled submissions and feedback. This service operates in the Microsoft Azure cloud, giving distributed capabilities for those working at home during the pandemic.
“Good intel and targeted sharing efforts can save an organization huge amounts of time and provide better information as opposed to uncoordinated browsing by many people several times a day,” Pete O’Dell, CEO of Swan Island Networks said. “We vet sources, curate important alerts with geospatial context, and present an array of dashboards—each of which focuses on a particular aspect of the area.”
Interested parties can email info@swanisland.net for additional details and to request an account.
About Swan Island Networks
Swan Island Networks (www.swanislandnetworks.com) offers TX360 and TX Global as cloud-based situational awareness and intelligence services that are reliable, scalable, easy to use, and affordable. TX360 is a highly secure cloud-based platform for managing the integration, display and sharing of critical real-time information, supporting virtual Global Security Operations Centers (GSOC as a Service) and security and intelligence teams around the world. TX Global is an automated subscription service starting at $99/month. For more information, please visit swanislandnetworks.com.
About Technology Association of Oregon
The Technology Association of Oregon seeks to create a world-class and inclusive innovation economy in Oregon and SW Washington. TAO helps the region’s technology and tech-enabled industries grow through programs and initiatives that focus on advocacy, community, visibility and resources. For more information, visit www.techoregon.org.
Contact: Ruthie Ditzler, Marketing & Regional Programs Coordinator
Phone: 206-930-4133 Email: ruthie.ditzler@techoregon.org
Pete O'Dell
Swan Island Networks
+1 503-796-7926
info@swanisland.net