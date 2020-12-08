Vikor Scientific, LLC expanding operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Vikor Scientific, LLC, a molecular diagnostics company, today announced plans to expand operations in Charleston County. The $1 million investment will create 148 new jobs.

Founded in 2018, Vikor Scientific, LLC specializes in antibiotic stewardship and tangible solutions for the practice of value-based medicine in the treatment of infectious disease. The company provides clinicians with advanced molecular methodology for pathogen detection, quantification and resistance gene identification.

Located at 22 Westedge Street in Charleston, Vikor Scientific, LLC’s expansion will increase the company’s capacity to assemble and distribute both COVID-19 and full molecular panel testing kits across the country.

The expansion is expected to be completed by January 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Vikor Scientific, LLC team should visit the company's careers webpage.

QUOTES

“The prior backorder of testing supplies was crippling for the U.S. during the beginning of the pandemic, and no one wants to experience that again. This expansion will help us to continue to stay ahead and increase the production of our testing kits for both COVID and our other infectious disease molecular panels by the hundreds of thousands, which is vital as we enter the sick season.” -Vikor Scientific Co-Founder Shea Harrelson

“Vikor Scientific, LLC’s expansion and the 148 new jobs it will create will have a huge impact in Charleston County and across the state. We couldn’t be more excited to continue this partnership and watch them succeed here for years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Team South Carolina works hard to offer businesses a strong foundation to foster growth and be successful. Vikor Scientific, LLC’s decision to expand in Charleston County is an indication that we are doing it right, and we look forward to supporting this great company every step of the way.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Charleston County offers an environment supportive of innovation, which is a catalyst for our growth in the life sciences industry. We welcome Vikor Scientific’s expansion, as it will have a positive impact on our economy with the creation of 148 new jobs.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey

“As we continue to respond to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the remarkable work of companies like Vikor Scientific has proven critical to keeping our citizens healthy and safe. Not only will this expansion create 148 new jobs in Charleston, but it will increase our ability to provide COVID-19 tests to those who need them throughout the state and across the country. On behalf of the citizens of Charleston, I’d like to thank Vikor Scientific for the lifesaving work they do in our community and wish them Godspeed as they continue to expand operations.” -Charleston Mayor John J. Tecklenburg

“Vikor Scientific is a young company making a monumental impact within the life sciences industry, and we are grateful this important work is happening in our backyard. Congratulations to Vikor Scientific on this significant expansion and we look forward to our continued partnership.” -Charleston County Economic Development Executive Director Steve Dykes