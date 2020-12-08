Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Clearsulting Offers Joint Workshop with BlackLine & Kyriba to Help Businesses Achieve World-Class Finance Automation

Registration is Open Now for Workshop on 12/9

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearsulting is teaming up with strategic partners BlackLine and Kyriba to offer a virtual workshop focused on how to streamline business processes. The session will be held on Wednesday, December 9, at 11 am PST, as part of BlackLine’s Finance Innovation Week. This workshop will illustrate the complementary nature of BlackLine and Kyriba, explaining how integrating the two platforms can help treasury and accounting organizations achieve their strategic objectives and best-in-class automation. Participants in the workshop can earn up to 1 CPE / CPD credit. Interested parties can register here.

