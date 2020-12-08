Diane Bourdo Named One of InvestmentNews’ Women to Watch

Diane Bourdo InvestmentNews 2020 Women to Watch honoree

Bourdo Recognized for Her Leadership, Contributions, and Impact in the Financial Advice Industry.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InvestmentNews has recognized Diane Bourdo, CFP®, President of The Humphreys Group, as a 2020 Women to Watch honoree. As one of the 20 prestigious winners, Bourdo was chosen from several hundred nominations for her leadership, contributions, and impact in the financial advice industry.

“It’s such an honor to be acknowledged and to be part of such an inspiring group of women leaders,” Bourdo said. “They inspire me, as do the women I work with and the women we serve. More than anything, I feel lucky to be doing work that I love.”

Each of the advisors and executives who made the sixth annual InvestmentNews Women to Watch list were chosen from a rigorous selection process designed to identify women who possess leadership skills, the ability to effect change in the industry, a willingness to share their expertise with other women, and are committed to giving back to the community.

As President of The Humphreys Group, Bourdo strives to create opportunities for women to talk about non-numerical aspects of money, which she believes helps produce better financial outcomes by incorporating emotions. The Humphreys Group recently became a certified B Corporation, meaning that it meets high standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.

“Our 2020 honorees are inspirational leaders in the financial advice industry,” said Liz Skinner, special projects editor of InvestmentNews. “Their stories show the next generation that women do have thriving careers in financial advice and at companies that support the business.”

Bourdo will receive her award at the sixth annual InvestmentNews Women to Watch Luncheon in 2021 in New York City.

To learn more about Bourdo, the 2020 winners, awards, and the luncheon, please go to http://womentowatchaward.com/.

About The Humphreys Group

The Humphreys Group is a women-owned and -operated wealth management firm in San Francisco. They provide comprehensive financial planning and investment management, with a focus on the unique needs, aspirations, and strengths of women. They believe that wealth management is best delivered with equal doses of expertise (the technical number crunching) and empathy (emotional intelligence) — always being guided by what matters most to their clients.

About InvestmentNews

InvestmentNews is the leading source for news, analysis, and information essential to the financial advisory community. Since 1998, their standard of editorial excellence and deep industry knowledge has allowed them to educate, inform, and engage the most influential financial advisors.