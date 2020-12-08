Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Traffic Advisory: McClure Bridge Blasting this Thursday

Tuesday, December 08, 2020 | 07:57am

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will need to close the new lanes of the bridge under construction on SR 13/SR 48 in Clarksville in order to demolish a 400-foot span of the old McClure Bridge over the Cumberland River.

Drivers should plan for delays between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Thursday, December 10 on SR 13/SR 48 at the Cumberland River and are advised to use an alternate route.

The work is part of the widening project on SR 149/SR 13 that has been underway since March 2018. The project includes a new 4-lane bridge over the Cumberland River to replace the old 2-lane McClure Bridge.

Currently, traffic is using two lanes that have been opened on the newly constructed bridge. The old bridge needs to be taken down in order to complete the new structure.

For more information on the SR 149/SR 13 widening project visit: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-3/state-route-149---state-route-13.html. The project is estimated to be completed in early 2022. 

